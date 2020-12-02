Chadwick Boseman Legacy: Actor Receives Amazing Recognition Months After Death

Chadwick Boseman left the world too early, but it did not stop him from getting recognition for his unmatched contributions in the entertainment industry.

Nearly four months since the Marvel Cinematic Universe mourned over Boseman's passing, the actor's legacy continues to impress people.

On December 1, Entertainment Weekly officially hailed Boseman as one of its Entertainers of the Year for 2020.

The entertainment magazine posted their new covers on Twitter. Meanwhile, one of the tweets showed the actor being the new cover of the mag.

"Chadwick Boseman forever. Best-selling author [Angie Thomas] reflects on how the [Black Panther] star proved he was a hero and inspiration - on-screen and off," the post read.

The late "Black Panther" star is one of six entertainers who successfully bagged the honor this year.

Apart from Boseman, Entertainment Weekly also awarded Pedro Pascal, Kerry Washington, Sacha Baron Cohen, Dan, and Eugene Levy as the entertainers of the year.

Meanwhile, Angie Thomas, the author of "The Hate U Give," got the chance to pay tribute to him by writing an article.

On her published write-up, she detailed Boseman's legacy on and off the camera before reminiscing the characters he played before.

"You could tell that he was genuinely invested in these stories and these people. But I think my favorite thing was you could see bits of him in every character that he played," Thomas wrote.

She described how the actor showed his loving and good side in every role.

Thomas further honored the late star by mentioning King T'Challa, Boseman's character on "Black Panter." For the writer, the character allowed Boseman to become an inspiration and a symbol of hope for everyone.

"And he was an embodiment of what our kids can look at and say, 'This is what I can be' - not the superhero with the powers, but someone with this level of intelligence, this level of grace, this level of dignity, this level of power that's beyond a superpower," she went on.

After EW published the official tribute, Thomas retweeted the article's link and expressed how grateful she is to be the one to write about Boseman.

More Tribute To Boseman

Before EW named Boseman as an Entertainer of the Year, the actor already received heartfelt messages from his co-stars during his birthday.

On November 29, his co-stars and fans marked the actor's supposed 44th birthday, remembering his first birthday in heaven.

Among the stars who sent heartwarming messages to him was Michael B. Jordan.

The 2020 Sexiest Man Alive shared a black-and-white photo of himself while embracing Boseman. He wrote in the caption: "Continue watching over us King. Happy Birthday . Miss you," he captioned the post.

His "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" co-star, Viola Davis, also penned a short but heartwarming greetings for Boseman: "Happy birthday in Heaven, Chadwick! You are still so alive to me!! I love you," she posted on her Twitter account.

Boseman's MCU family, as well as Mark Ruffalo and Lupita Nyong'O, also honored him during his birthday.

READ MORE: Oh, Blessed Johnny Depp! Actor Now Up for 2 Big Roles After 'Fantastic Beasts' Exit

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles