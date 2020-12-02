COVID-19 Heartbreak: Jennifer Lopez Drops Saddening Revelation About Wedding With Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's "Wedding of the Year" just won't push through, at least not yet this 2020.

Lopez has been a bride-to-be for a long time now, and she revealed that the waiting game for them might be extended even more.

On Wednesday, Lopez sat for an interview with "Access Hollywood" and revealed a rather devastating news about her wedding with Rodriguez.

According to the 47-year-old singer, she and her fiance had already postponed their wedding twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've talked about so many different things 'cause we had to cancel the wedding ... because of COVID, because of the quarantine. And we actually did it twice, which people don't know," she confessed.

While they spent so much time preparing for their special day, Lopez clarified that they are no longer looking to have a luxurious wedding. But whatever their choice would be, Lopez still noted that they need to wait until the right time comes.

"There's no rush, we're good, everything's cool and it'll happen when the time is right," Lopez added. "I feel like it's not a huge priority to go and have a big wedding right now, that's not what life is about."

Although they are not yet legally connected, Lopez and Rodriguez is reportedly focusing on spending more time together.

The multiple postponements also led them to just feel grateful for the things they currently have.

What Were Their Plans Before the Pandemic?

The wedding delays came nearly two years after Rodriguez popped the question to Lopez and received a resounding "Yes" in return.

In 2019, Lopez told Evening Standard that they were too busy to finalize their wedding plans. After a few months, they finally decided to hold a grand wedding in Italy.

However, the coronavirus pandemic halted their initial plan.

"I'm a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans but I'm also like, you know what, God has a bigger plan, so we just have to wait and see. Maybe it's going to be better. I have to believe that it will be," J.Lo revealed to NBC's Today show in May 2020.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez himself quipped about having a drive-thru wedding instead so they could finally tie the knot amid the pandemic.

The former New York Yankees star further joked during his appearance on Tonight Show that a drive-thru wedding would be extremely economical and cheaper.

Jennifer Lopez on a Hot Seat Now

Amid their wedding postponements, Lopez has also been dealing with criticisms over the past few weeks.

It is worth noting that the singer came under fire when she publicized her fully naked body to promote her new single "In The Morning."

The picture showed most of her skin--her toned abs, legs, and arms--and she only posed sideways to cover her body.

"Surprise! Here's the official cover art for #InTheMorning Single drops Friday @mertalas & @macpiggott," she captioned the now-controversial album art.

However, her fans disapproved her choice to show off her body for sales purposes.

READ MORE: NSFW: Jennifer Lopez Gets Backlash Over 'Unwanted' Marketing Stunt

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles