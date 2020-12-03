Is Dwayne Johnson Still Feuding With Tyrese Gibson? The TRUTH

Did Dwayne Johnson and Tyrese Gibson already end their three-year feud?

While the "Fast and Furious" franchise has been a resounding success, bringing its stars to the limelight, it also ignited a beef between Johnson and Gibson. Both are important members of the film series, so it was not a good look when the two feuded.

What Happened Between Johnson and Gibson?

It all started when Johnson's character received a chance for his own spin-off with Jason Statham in "Hobbs & Shaw."

After the news emerged in 2017, Tyrese showed his displeasure since the franchise seemed to be focusing on Johnson alone.

"Congratulations to The Rock and your brother in law aka 7 Bucks producing partner for making The Fast and the Furious franchise about YOU," Gibson posted on Twitter that time, via CinemaBlend.

Earlier this year, though, Gibson revealed on Fat Joe's Instagram series that he never had issues with The Rock despite their obvious and very publicly spat. Per the actor, he was only vocal about his issues when he posted the controversial tweet.

Moreover, he suggested that Johnson would understand why he posted such remarks.

After revealing that he did not have any ill feelings toward his co-star, Gibson shared that they might end up doing Fast 10 and 11 together soon.

"I got love for the Rock. I wish him well," he went on. "He's one of the biggest movie stars in the world and I look up to him and respect him."

Aside from Gibson, Johnson also faced issues with another "Fast and Furious" co-star in Vin Diesel.

Beef Over?

Now, years after the feud between the two began, Dwayne Johnson and Tyrese Gibson seems to have really buried the hatchet and created a better relationship today.

In a virtual interview on "Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz," Gibson hinted that the misunderstanding he had with The Rock has been resolved.

"Me and 'The Rock' peaced up, by the way. We talked for like four hours about three weeks ago. It was great," the 41-year-old singer said.

Meanwhile, he also revealed during the interview that he is no longer interested in getting his own spin-off in the franchise.

Per Gibson, the "Fast and Furious" franchise is not about showing the characters individually. Instead, he compared the characters to the UN, who should remain united as always.

"Everyone gets to go to the theater and say 'he and she looks like me.' I just could not make it about me," he added. "That's been really strange."

Gibson has been part of the franchise as Roman Pearce since 2003's "2 Fast 2 Furious" film. However, it was only until Fast Five when he became a regular in the flick.

Although he does not approve the potential spin-off for his character, it is worth noting that the same talks ignited the beginning of their feud.

READ MORE: Oh, Blessed Johnny Depp! Actor Now Up for 2 Big Roles After 'Fantastic Beasts' Exit

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles