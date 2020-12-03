Why Chris, Why? Natalie Portman's Hilarious Reaction To Chris Hemsworth's Shirtless Photo

Natalie Portman cannot hold he reaction upon seeing her "Thor" co-star Chris Hemsworth's recent IG workout photo looking buff and fine. Portman reacted just like any fan would; the only difference is that she would be able to see all these bulging muscles in the flesh too.

"It's otherworldly," Portman desribed Hemsworth's physique as she made a virtual appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that aired on Monday. The said photo had positivelyw went viral before this interview by Portman.

In the photo, Hemsworth was topless and flipping a tire, looking like he can carry the whole tire if he wanted to, without any difficulty. His arms looked unbelievably buff.

Portman admitted she does not know how muscles can become so bulgy like that. "I feel like I'm so unversed in what muscles do and how they get like that." she hilariously admitted, as reported by Insider. The actress, who played films where she needed to become physical, including "Thor" and the "Black Swan," said the whole thing is a mystery to her.

"I was like, 'Does the blood drain out of you when you use your muscles?' Because it looks so white, doesn't it?" the actress said, referring to her costar's seemingly uneven tan. "I feel like it's a T-shirt tan, right? Is that what's happening?"

Portman then joked that she could help Chris have even skintone, implying that this is much more up to her alley.

The actress, who stars as Jane Foster in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also revealed to Kimmel that she was in Australia filming the fourth installment of "Thor," which will be called, "Thor: Love and Thunder."

The fourth installment is truly made up a powerful all-star cast.

Apart from Portman, and Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson will play Valkyrie, and Christian Bale will play the villain.

In addition, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Chris Pratt will also join the cast as still as his character, Peter Quill/Star-Lord/.

This makes sense since the Star-Lord and Thor team-up was already teased way back 2019, at the end of "Avengers: Endgame."

Pratt was actually one of the firsts to react on Hemsworth's IG photo.

"Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we're gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn't want me to stand next to you if you look like that," Pratt joked on the comments section.

"I'm gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks," Pratt added.

At the time, Hemsworth good-naturedly reacted to the comment, throwing in a joke himself, implying his photo is actually fake.

"Don't worry mate we can just both use the same fancy filter that's been applied here. It's called instashred," the "Thor" actor said.

READ MORE: Sasha Obama TikTok: 'Mask-less' Dance Video Deleted After Going Viral

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles