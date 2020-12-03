Miley Cyrus Reveals True Feelings for Liam Hemsworth One Year After Split

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been together for more than a few years before deciding to marry in 2018.

Despite their split in 2019, the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker said she still loves her ex-husband, sharing why their six-month marriage ended.

Speaking on the SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday, the Disney alum spoke candidly about Liam and her marriage to the actor.

"We were together since 16. Our house burned down. We had been engaged. I don't know if we ever thought we were going to get married."

Miley Cyrus revealed the real reason for their divorce.

She blamed the financial burden of losing everything in a fire at their home in Malibu, which later led them to rush into marrying to get over the trauma that had happened.

"But when we lost our house in Malibu - which if you listen to my voice pre and post-fire, they're very different so that trauma affected my voice."

She credited Liam Hemsworth for saving all of their pets as he made sure that they were all safe as the fire headed to their Malibu home.

The "Hannah Montana" star admitted to losing everything, such as the polaroids of Elvis Presley her grandmother took the front row.

Speaking about her losses, Billy Ray Cyrus' daughter described how she had so much and was all gone instantly.

"In trying to put that back together, instead of going, 'Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn't do for myself; it forced me to let go,' I ran toward the fire."

Their marriage on December 23, 2018, at her Nashville home was admittedly "a big mistake."

She revealed how she just clung to what she had left that wasn't unburned in that house - and that was Liam.

"And I really did and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will."

A few months after their marriage, Miley Cyrus described that their relationship was having too much conflict.

The "Midnight Sky" hitmaker explained, "When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don't get off on drama or fighting."

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth met on the set of their Nicholas Sparks movie "The Last Song" in 2009 and had been in an on-again, off-again relationship.

The couple became engaged in 2012, but within the year, they ended their engagement.

In 2015, Miley and Liam reconciled and tied the knot in a secret ceremony in December 2018.

After her split from Liam, she briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter and then moved on to Cody Simpson, whom she dated for ten months then broke up in August of this year.

Despite finding it to be an exciting and challenging time to meet and date in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Miley Cyrus revealed she's having a lot of "FaceTime S-x."

Howard Stern mentioned that their new music video "Prisoner" seemed to like having full-on intercourse in the video. Still, Miley clarified that they didn't, noting that she's friends with Dua Lipa's boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, to get too intimate with his girlfriend.

Miley joked, "I like kind of pretending that we have because it ends up getting us a lot of views on our music video."

"So, it's just manipulation, just the standard pop-culture manipulation."

