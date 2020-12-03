‘Fantastic Beasts’ Mads Mikkelson Gets Real About Replacing Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp was forced to resign as Gellert Grindelwald on the third installment of the "Harry Potter" spin-off franchise, "Fantastic Beasts."

He will be replaced by a 54-year-old Danish actor named Mads Mikkelsen, who recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about taking the role.

Mads had long been rumored to play the part but revealed that he is still working out how to connect his performance with Johnny's performance while putting his twist on it.

He told EW, "We're still working it out. There has to be a bridge between what Johnny did and what I'm going to do, and at the same time, I also have to make it my own."

Mads added that there would be a few connections to the "Pirate" actor's Grindelwald so as not to take away from what he did with the iconic character.

Though he's thankful to land a role this big, Mads Mikkelsen admitted that this was such a "sad circumstance."

The "Hannibal" actor described the role as "super interesting and nice" before wishing Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, "the best."

"I hope both of them will be back in the saddle again really soon."

Johnny Depp announced that he was forced to resign from his role as Gilbert Grindelwald following the ruling in his libel case against British tabloid The Sun, when a judge determined that there was overwhelming evidence he had, indeed, physically assaulted the "Aquaman" star.

Despite the ruling, the "Edward Scissorhands" actor continues to deny any allegation that he was a "wife beater."

"My resolve remains strong, and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time," he said in a statement.

Despite only filming one scene on the third "Fantastic Beasts" film, it has been reported that he would be paid his full salary of $10 million for the role because of his "pay or play" contract, which states that whether or not the film is made and even if he is recast, he will get paid.

That one scene was shot in London on September 20.

Though it may seem like the world is closing down on Johnny Depp, he is reportedly bouncing back pretty quick.

Johnny is in line for his first role after being axed from his numerous film franchise.

He is set to star in Tim Burton's Netflix reboot of "The Addams Family."

According to Small Screen, Johnny is hotly tipped to be in the running for the role of Gomez Addams.

Sources told the outlet that Burton, who has worked with Johnny in the past in "Sweeney Todd," "Sleepy Hollow" and "Edward Scissorhands," believes that Johnny Depp would be the perfect fit to play the part.

"It's full steam ahead on Netflix's 'The Addams Family.'"

The source added, "Tim Burton wants Depp to play Gomez Addams. He thinks he would do the role justice."

Another source claimed that Johnny was already in talks for the part, with casting being the director's idea.

Burton reportedly wants to bring his stamp in the family by bringing them into modern times.

It has also been claimed that the story will be told through the eyes of Wednesday Addams.

