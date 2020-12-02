Olympic Medalist Jimmy Butler: Things to Know About Selena Gomez's Potential Beau

Who is Jimmy Butler, the rumored boyfriend of Selena Gomez?

He is a basketball player, but you would know who he is unless you're a basketball fanatic.

Selena Gomez was recently spotted hanging out with him. According to various eyewitness accounts on social media, it wasn't the first time they went out on an intimate dinner.

Celebrity gossip Instagram page Deuxmoi first posted a screenshot of a user overhearing a staff at a French restaurant scrambling to accommodate the Disney alum and a crew of basketball players in November.

In another screenshot obtained by the Daily Mail, another social media user claimed that Selena was dining with the 31-year-old Miami Heat player on what seemed like a date.

"100% sure they were together obvi I can't speak to if it was ACTUALLY a date, but they were together," said the screenshot.

Two days later, another Twitter user claimed to know somebody in the NBA and wrote, "Jimmy Butler and Selena Gomez weird couple, man."

Jimmy doesn't make the entertainment headlines often, but it blew everyone's minds when he did.

There's a little bit of information about Jimmy Butler. Read on to find out more about Selena Gomez's potential beau.

His Best Game Yet

In 2019, Jimmy Butler signed with Miami Heat. Not long after that, he stepped on a major milestone - bringing Miami Heat to the NBA Finals in October.

According to reports, Jimmy Butler's best game was during the third face-off against the Los Angeles Lakers, scoring 40 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds.

Jimmy's Previous Teams

Before the Miami Heat, he played for the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2018-2019 season, the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2017-2018 season, and his longest stay was with the Chicago Bulls, from 2011 until 2017.

An Olympic Gold Medalist

Jimmy Butler got himself an Olympic gold medal after winning along with his teammates at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro games.

Influencer-Level

Though he's not on the same level as LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, Jimmy Butler still has a massive social media following.

On Instagram, he has over six million followers, while about 745,000 followers on Twitter.

Values Privacy

Jimmy Butler is said to be known to be extremely private when it comes to his personal life.

Before rumors that he and Selena Gomez were reportedly dating, his personal life was rarely in the spotlight.

He and his girlfriend welcomed a daughter in October 2019, which made him miss a few 2019-2020 season games.

She even celebrated her basketball-player boyfriend at his NBA Championship game in October 2020 before he and Selena were linked one month later.

But just when rumors started to spread about his new love life, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Jimmy Butler's baby mama, Kaitlin Nowak, unfollowed Selena Gomez on Instagram.

This could mean that Jimmy and Kaitlin may have broken up.

Famous 'Girlfriends'

In 2014, many people wanted to know what the real score was with him and Miley Cyrus.

As it turns out, they just hit it off well in 2013 at the B96 Summer Bash. They were never a couple, though, but they were extremely silent about the speculations.

Jimmy Butler has also been linked to "Pretty Little Liar" star Shay Mitchell after being spotted having lunch together in 2016.

