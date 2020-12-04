Sorry, Jimmy Butler: Selena Gomez 'Uncertain' About Potential Relationship With NBA Star

Selena Gomez made headlines this week after she was reportedly spotted with NBA player Jimmy Butler.

Despite the speculation about their romance, an insider revealed to Hollywood Life that whatever they have going on right now is "not a full-blown relationship."

Though the 28-year-old Disney alum thinks the Miami Heat player is "pretty cool," the insider revealed that she isn't ready to get back into the dating scene just yet.

However, Selena is interested in what the future holds for them but is still uncertain.

According to the source, the "Lose You To Love Me," hitmaker is keen to hang out with Jimmy more "and see what happens."

"Selena doesn't know what can happen with it all since he is about to embark on the new NBA season this month," the source added, noting that the 2020-2021 season of the NBA will jumpstart on December 22.

Jimmy Butler's team is based in Florida, while Selena Gomez is living in California. She is reportedly "not interested" in anything long distance to easily protect her emotions and feelings from further heartbreak.

Though there is a little bit of something going on between them, the insider revealed that "it's not serious at all right now."

"She is playing it as it comes, but she thinks he is very nice. only time will tell if anything comes out of it."

But in the middle of it all, how does Jimmy Butler feel?

As per the source, the 31-year-old is "much more interested" in the beauty mogul but "is eager to see if it goes anywhere."

However, his career is "very important," but finding someone special as Selena Gomez "is also very important," the insider revealed.

Meanwhile, Selena did reveal that she was excited to have a new romance during an interview from a year ago.

Speaking to Zach Sang, she complained about how she has been single for two years" and I want to know what the love will look like next for me."

Her statement comes after her final entanglement with on-again, off-again boyfriend, Justin Bieber, in 2018.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's fans are still not over "Jelena," and the Biebs is said to be exhausted of it all.

The "Yummy" hitmaker hit back at haters after they continued to compare his wife Hailey Baldwin to his ex-girlfriend.

A fan urged others to troll Hailey as they go live for a question-and-answer show with Justin.

"This is the time where they will not be turning off comments, so we need to be f------g bombard that s-t with Jelena and how Selena is better," the fan said. "Go after, please. Let's all go after her."

In a lengthy post, Justin Bieber described how he face this kind of issue daily.

He said that it's difficult for him to choose the high road when people bully his wife.

Justin then asked his fans to "lift us in prayer. We need prayer and support as we continue to put ourselves out there."

Meanwhile, Hailey Baldwin reposted her husband's sentiment. She added her statement and what she truly felt about the whole situation just to protect herself and her mental health.

"I would never in a million years wish for someone to be treated this way, and I will never condone this kind of hateful behavior."

