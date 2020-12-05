Dark Lips Problem? Kojic Acid Could Be Your Miracle Solution!

Kojic acid is a powerful substance, so much so that it can brighten even your dark lips.

While you may know how kojic acid can help you in whitening your skin, you can actually also use it to treat your dark lips.

Although you are wearing your masks now due to the coronavirus pandemic, you should treat your lips in the most delicate way possible

Your lips are made of the thinnest type of skin, and treating it with the wrong products can eventually damage them even more.

While some people have perfect, pink lips, some--unfortunately--have darker lips despite doing their usual care routine.

There are many possible reasons why this discoloration happens, so read on to understand your problem and learn how to fix it.

What Causes Dark Lips

Excess melanin can also occur under the skin of your lips. Although it is harmless, hyperpigmentation is the leading cause of lips discoloration.

Among its causes are too much sun exposure, dehydration, smoking, and caffeine intake. Add to that, allergies, pregnancy and chemotherapy also push the problem to occur.

Luckily, there are a lot of things you can do to make your lips' pigmentation go back to normal. Regular exfoliating, at least twice a week, can resolve your problem.

Some people also opt to use lip balms and scrubs to fade away the discoloration by removing the grimes and keeping them hydrated.

Still, kojic acid can do the miracle and effectively normalize your lips' melanin production.

How Can Kojic Acid Lighten Your Lips?

If there is a chemical that can block melanin production, it is kojic acid.

Kojic acid is famous for treating several skin conditions like sun damage and age spots. Since your lips are made of muscle and thin skin, using the product as a lightening agent is definitely alright.

By decreasing the melanin production, it can leave a lightening effect on your lips.

This has been proven effective by medical experts and dermatologists. For instance, Dr. Y. Claire Chang of Union Square Laser Dermatology gave kojic acid a thumbs up.

"Unlike other acids that work by dissolving the bonds between the cells and exfoliating the skin, kojic acid works by inhibiting pigment production," she said, per Byrdie.

This can be more effective once it is partnered with other skin-lightening ingredients like hydroquinone.

Kojic Acid's Other Benefits

Aside from reducing the melanin production in your lips, kojic acid also offers a wide range of benefits.

Once you apply it on your lips, it will safeguard them from skin-damaging free radicals you may get when exposed to the sun.

It also acts as an antioxidant and anti-aging ingredient that helps improve your lips' overall condition.

Lastly, kojic acid has anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties. These can guide you in prolonging the product's effectiveness.

Still, one should be mindful when using it.

"When used over long periods of time, kojic acid may also make your skin more susceptible to the sun," Dr. Chang went on.

