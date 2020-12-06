Royal Haters: Netflix Feeds Hate Against Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles On Purpose?

Royal insiders have branded Netflix as "corporate trolls," claiming they are feeding hate against Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

The streaming giant has been criticized after they launched the fourth season of the controversial show, "The Crown," on November 15.

According to several royal insiders, the series gave an inaccurate representation of Prince Charles' relationship with Diana, the Princess of Wales.

Despite facing some criticism, Netflix tweeted on their account and invited its viewers to watch a documentary about Princess Diana. They even claimed that the documentary would provide "answers" to some royal family questions viewers have been asking.

NetflixFilm said on Twitter, "The documentary answers much of what you're asking."

"Diana: In Her Own Words" are audiotapes the late princess made for biographer Andrew Morton.

Their Twitter post has received comments directed against the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, and some even targeted the monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Prince Philip.

According to senior palace insiders, Netflix's behavior is sinister because most of the tweet's reactions were full of anger.

They claimed that "The Crown's" presentation of how Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage was shown looked "distorted and at times, downright inaccurate."

A source told the Daily Mail, "It's one thing to make a drama that not even the writer claims are entirely factual, but for Netflix to use its corporate social channels to create and post material that is one-sided at best - feels like corporate trolling."

"It's sinister," they added.

Even Conservative ally Lord Forsyth of Drumlean accused Netflix of "crossing the line."

He claimed that he would raise the issue in the House of Lords and with the UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He even wrote to Ofcom and complained of the "hurtful, false, misleading and poisonous impression of people in our public life who cannot fight back."

Forsyth called for the streaming platform to be regulated in the UK along with other broadcasters.

He said, "What they are doing is absolutely shocking. It is mendacious, and it is untrue. And as every day goes by without any action on the issue, more and more people see this program, and unfortunately, people believe this stuff to be fact."

"The royals do not have a right to reply. This is damaging, nasty, and unpleasant stuff."

According to The Mail's government sources, UK's Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden even wrote to Netflix saying that the show should be "clearly presented" that it's only fiction.

Meanwhile, further reports also claimed that Prince Charles and Princess Diana's first-born, Prince William, is unhappy about "The Crown's" latest season.

He is particularly upset about the scenes where his father was verbally abusing his mother and the time Princess Diana confronted him about Camilla at their wedding rehearsal.

Pals of Prince Charles said that these two events never happened in real life, as per The Sunday Times.

Royal biographer Penny Junor also revealed that the heir to the throne is "incredibly upset" by "The Crown."

She called it "the most cruel and unfair and horrible portrayal of almost all of them."

