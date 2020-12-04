‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Star Anya Taylor-Joy Confesses One Co-Actor She Was Starstruck With

Anya Taylor-Joy became a popular name after a wave of critical acclaim for her performance in the Netflix series, "The Queen's Gambit."

The 24-year-old revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that she was starstruck in meeting one of her co-stars as they filmed on the set of their show for the first time.

When they were introduced, Anya admitted to leaving it a few more minutes before letting him know that she was a huge fan.

British actor Harry Melling, who starred in the "Harry Potter" films as Dudley Dursley, plays Harry Beltik in "The Queen's Gambit."

He is a friend and one of Anya's character, Beth Harmon's chess competitors.

"I timed it correctly, which is not in the first ten minutes but not exceeding ten minutes."

Anya explained that she needed to tell him, saying, "You have to get it out of the way, otherwise, it gets weird, and then you kept something from them."

Anya, who is playing a chess prodigy in the hit Netflix series, told Ellen that she does not know how to play chess in real life.

"I knew that there was aboard and that there were pieces, but that was pretty much it."

She added, "I'm so glad that my introduction came from such incredible people and such wonderful teachers."

When Ellen asked Anya Taylor-Joy if she still played chess, she admitted that she does because she owns a beautiful chess set and "it would be a shame if I weren't using it."

Over Christmas, Anya thinks she'll be playing a lot more of the game, to which Ellen was promptly saying that people might be intimidated to play against her.

But she confessed, "If they actually play me, they'll see I'm not as good as Beth, and that would be mildly embarrassing."

Though it's not confirmed if there will be a second season, Anya Taylor-Joy revealed that she would certainly do another season based on Walter Tevis' book.

In an interview with Town & Country, she said that if there was something she learned from being in the entertainment industry, "it's never say never."

Meanwhile, in another interview, Anya Taylor-Joy revealed that she doesn't think she's "beautiful enough" to be cast in films.

She even branded herself "ugly."

Prior to "The Queen's Gambit," she starred in numerous films such as "Emma," "Split," "Glass," and series such as "The Miniaturist" and "The Northman."

In an interview with The Sun, Anya confessed that though it sounds pathetic and her boyfriend warned her how fans would think she's "an absolute d--- for saying these things," she believes that she's "weird-looking."

"I won't go to the cinema to watch my own film. I'll watch it before. The beauty of being in your own skin is that you don't have to look at your own face."

She also admitted how she had a panic attack when she was cast for the movie adaptation of Jane Austen's novel.

She explained her feelings at that time that she thought she was "the first ugly Emma" and couldn't go on with the project.

READ MORE: Shots Fired At Billie Lourd's Hollywood Mansion [REPORT]

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles