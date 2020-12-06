Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga Interested In Getting Together Professionally and Personally?

Are we going to see Brad Pitt and Lady Gaga in a project and hanging out outside work hours together?

In the National Enquirer's December 14, 2020 issue, they claimed that the "Pokerface" hitmaker wishes to work with the "Ad Astra" actor.

Lady Gaga is said to be proposing a thriller project that they could star together in.

An insider told the outlet that the dad-of-six is hopeful he gets to work with the singer-turned-actress because he watched her performance in "A Star Is Born."

With the reported project still in talks, Lady Gaga and Brad Pitt would allegedly go to Japan to discuss it more.

Traveling to another country would also be a breath of fresh air for Pitt because he gets to be away from ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The "Ocean's Eleven" actor allegedly wishes to leave the US, even temporarily, because his "Maleficent" actress ex-wife has been stressing him out with their ongoing custody battle.

Pitt allegedly doesn't want Jolie to see him with Gaga because she might use their potential relationship as another ammo in their bitter legal battle.

Meanwhile, Pitt is said to be looking forward to seeing the Land of the Rising Sun with the "Rain On Me" singer, and Gaga reportedly also feels the same way.

The outlet further said that Lady Gaga's relationship with Michael Polansky is "falling apart" since they've quarantined together.

Now, the 34-year-old has her eyes set on the Hollywood hunk and hoping that there would be chemistry between them when they go to Japan.

After all, if the outlet's claims about Lady Gaga's relationship with the tech CEO are true, Brad Pitt is currently single after his whirlwind romance with a 27-year-old model Nicole Poturalski.

Brad Quits Vices

Though Brad Pitt has revealed he has quit smoking, he is allegedly struggling to stop it.

According to Globe, despite having successfully ended his addiction to booze, the 57-year-old is struggling to quit smoking.

The "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" star reportedly smokes about 60 cigarettes daily, and there are times that he would refuse to eat because he'd rather smoke.

An insider told the outlet that the "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" actor isn't taking good care of himself, which resulted in him turning into someone who has a horrible body odor.

His addiction to smoking has affected his appetite, and his kids - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox - are said to be worried for their dad.

Globe further claimed that Pitt couldn't quit smoking because of his stress towards Jolie and their never-ending custody battle.

Sources told the outlet that if Brad Pitt doesn't quit smoking soon, it's possible that his lungs would get affected.

Rumors?

However, one should these tabloids' reports with a grain of salt.

Though it's true that Lady Gaga and Brad Pitt will be starring in a movie together, it can't be said for sure that they will end up dating.

It can't also be concluded that Pitt is a chain smoker just because of one photograph of him smoking circulated.

He has indeed been back and forth with quitting smoking, but he seems to be healthy.

