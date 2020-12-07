Larsa Pippen Claps Back Amid Cheating Issue With Malik Beasley

Larsa Pippen had a subtle jab at haters amid her intensifying rumored relationship with NBA player Malik Beasley.

On her Instagram Stories, the former "Real Housewives of Miami" star re-shared a cryptic message, pointing out the amount of criticism a person receives without knowing the full story.

"Don't judge me until you know me. Don't underestimate me until you challenge me," she posted, adding: "And don't talk about me until you've talked to me."

However, this is not the first time that the 46-year-old beauty shared a cryptic post.

Last week, Scottie Pippen's estranged wife expressed the same thought and reminder her 2 million followers about the truth behind social media.

"Don't always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar," she posted.

Larsa's latest remarks came after she was spotted with a mystery man inside a Miami mall. The man was later identified as the Minnesota Timberwolves player.

Malik Beasley's Wife Throws Shade at Larsa Pippen

Moreover, some people believe that Pippen's bizarre posts are her indirect response to Beasley's wife, Montana Yao.

To recall, shortly after the sweet photos of the two circulated all over the internet, the former Miss Malibu Teen USA posted a message on her IG Stories, saying: "Wow, I don't even know this man...this is wild y'all... I'm seeing it for the first time just like y'all."

In a separate post, Yao also shaded Pippen by posting: "The truth always comes out one way or another ... I've always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down."

Following the alleged controversy surrounding the blonde bombshell and the pro-athlete, Yao reportedly filed for divorce just days after the photos went public.

According to E! News, a source confirmed that the model made the said move "the day she saw the photos,"

"Montana never cheated, and it's not in her character. She's not dating anybody. She's a family person. She's focusing on taking care of her son with her parents. They are quarantining together. Her son is her first priority," the insider added.

On the other hand, the publication mentioned in their previous report that both the "RHOM" star and the NBA player "have been texting for weeks now and had been making several plans to see each other."

Moreover, the unnamed insider revealed that the mother-of-four knew that Beasley is married; however, he "played it off that him and Montana were having issues and ending their marriage."

Who Is Montana Yao?

Montana Yao and Malik Beasley have a son named Makai Joseph Beasley, who was born last March 26, 2019.

The 23-year-old Yao, who was born and raised in Southern California, has a mixed heritage that explains her stunning beauty.

Her father, Paul, is of Chinese descent and was born in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, her mom Gina has a mixed-race of English, Irish and German.

Aside from being a former beauty queen, Yao also entered the top ten in Miss California Teen USA in 2016.

