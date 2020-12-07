Wedding Next? Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas Take Relationship To Next Level!

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas might finally say "I do" soon after the couple took their relationship to the next level.

Things between Affleck and De Armas are seemingly getting more serious following reports about them moving in together emerged.

Multiple news outlets claimed that the two, who have been together for eight months, finally decided to live together.

According to People's source, the 32-year-old Cuban-Spanish actress placed her Venice, California home on the market after moving to Affleck's Los Angeles home already.

Meanwhile, one of the actor's friends said that Affleck's relationship with De Armas continues to be strong.

Before this shocking news, the public spotted the couple shopping a day before Thanksgiving Day. De Armas has also seen visiting the 48-year-old "Justice League" star's house frequently while following the COVID-19 guidelines.

They are currently busy doing the reshoots for their upcoming flick "Deep Water." Still, they make sure that they have time with Affleck and Jennifer Garner's three children: Violet (14), Seraphina (11), and Samuel (8).

First Holiday Season Together

Another insider from In Touch Weekly revealed that Ben and Ana are feeling thrilled to spend their first Christmas together.

"Ben and Ana have made it official. They're living together at Ben's place," the source said. "They're looking forward to having their first official Christmas and New Year's together."

Meanwhile, Affleck is said to be proud to become De Armas' beau, so much so that he always tells everyone that the actress is his match.

After moving in, the couple reportedly wants to finally get their first Christmas tree together.

Affleck and De Armas have been linked together earlier this 2020 after meeting each other on the set of "Deep Water." After completing the scenes, they were spotted having a vacation in Cuba and a romantic getaway in Costa Rica.

De Armas confirmed their relationship through an Instagram post that consists of photos of them during her 32nd birthday.

"He makes her laugh and she's a great influence. They safely visit with his family and he works to make sure he is healthy and present for his family," Affleck's friend said. "His priority will always be his children and making that work."

Ben Affleck's Heartbreaks Before Ana de Armas

Before De Armas, Affleck went through multiple breakups.

In February 2020, he sat for an interview with the New York Times and spoke candidly about his divorce from Garner, which was finalized in October 2018.

According to Affleck, splitting with his ex-wife was the biggest regret of his life.

Despite that, he still hinted about possible relationships in the future during his interview with Diane Sawyer.

"Five years from now, Ben Affleck is sober and happy, and sees his kids three and a half days a week, and has made three or four movies that are interesting to him," he said when asked where he sees himself in the next five years.

Indeed, he underwent multiple heartbreaks over the past few years. He shared a brief romance with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton before going back to SNL producer Lindsay Shookus. However, their relationship only lasted until April 2019.

