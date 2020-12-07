Post-Baby Glow: Katy Perry Flaunts Golden Goddess Look [PHOTO]

Katy Perry wowed her fans with a massive makeover.

There's no doubt that the pop star can rock any outfit or hairstyle she wants, but the "Firework" hitmaker looked angelic with her post-baby glow.

In her recent Instagram post, the new mom showed off her sexy decolletage while donning a sweetheart neckline in a gold pleated Grecian dress.

What made her look interesting was Perry went from a blunt bob to having waist-length platinum blonde extensions.

The person responsible for her jaw-dropping transformation is Jesus Guerrero, who is also an A-lister favorite.

Guerrero has done hairstyles for Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

As for her caption, the "Dark Horse" songstress simply wrote, "MOTHER."

Fans and friends from the industry could not help but notice the "American Idol" judge's glamorous look.

Social media sensation and beauty guru Jake Warden commented, "YOU ARE GLOWING" followed by: "I love you so much, Katy. You inspire me every day."

One fan even compared the award-winning singer to a Golden Globes Awards: "Is this an award show bc look at those golden globes."

Meanwhile, another supporter bragged about how Daisy Dove's mom looked so glamorous.

Aside from working with "American Idol" and her brand Katy Perry Collections, the 36-year-old hitmaker is enjoying every second with her first born, Daisy Dove, whom she shares with fiance Orlando Bloom.

New Mom Katy!

Back in March, the Billboard Music Award winner surprised the public after she announced that she was pregnant with her first child.

She made the big reveal through her music video "Never Worn White," where Perry was seen wearing a white dress while cradling her big bump.

"Let's just say it's gonna be a jam-packed summer... #NeverWornWhite is out now," she captioned her IG post.

Five months later, news broke that the blonde beauty had welcomed a healthy baby girl.

Both Orlando and Perry had a different way of welcoming Daisy Dove.

The announcement was first made by UNICEF, of which the couple are ambassadors.

In a lengthy message, the post said: "Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honored to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom's new bundle of joy." The post was made alongside a black and white photo of little Daisy's tiny hand.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,' Katy and Orlando told us," the post added.

For what it's worth, Katy is slowly adapting to her new life as a mom. However, it hasn't been easy.

During her virtual interview with Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, for the Meditate America event, the "Wide Awake" hitmaker admitted that being a mother has been "challenging."

"I'm a new mother. My daughter-she's such a gift-but there is sometimes a challenge concerning sleep! No matter how much support you have," Katy mentioned, adding: "But where am I going to get those six hours that I used to get? Where did it go?"

She then explained that meditation helped her relax and get enough sleep she needed for the day. Moreover, Katy mentioned that by doing that, it gives her the "deepest rest" when she's "desperate for a reset."

READ MORE: Britney Spears' True Colors: Justin Long Reveals What It's Like Working With Brit

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles