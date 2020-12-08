Prince Harry Joins Meghan Markle In Suing British Tabloids For Libel

Prince Harry is following in some actions from Meghan Markle.

The 36-year-old Duke of Sussex is suing British tabloids, particularly the Associated Newspapers, publishers of Mail Online, the Mail on Sunday, and the Daily Mail, for libel legal team Schillings filed at the end of November over an article published in October.

Papers outlining the case are expected to be available for public knowledge in the next few weeks. There's still little to no information available about the said case.

According to The Guardian, the article Prince Harry is suing over is about him not keeping in touch with the Royal Marines, a commando force of the British navy with whom he had a formal relationship during his time when he was still a royal member, since moving to America back in March.

The younger brother of Prince William served in the armed forces for over ten years before working full-time as a senior royal. His grandmother appointed him in 2017 to be the Captain General of Royal Marines.

Because he wished to step down as senior royal and his wife back in March, Prince Harry had to give up the title.

According to reports, the dad-of-one was reportedly upset that he had to relinquish his military titles and connections, which he highly valued.

However, Newsweek revealed that it is unknown if the story is the one at the heart of the new lawsuit, though Schillings is behind the claim.

This lawsuit is the sixth Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has filed this year.

Prince Harry also brought lawsuits against The Sun's publisher, News Group, and the Mirror Group, for alleged historic phone hacking.

The Duchess of Sussex also has an ongoing legal case against Associated Newspapers.

It relates to an article that also appeared in the Mail on Sunday where they reproduced parts of a handwritten letter sent by Meghan to her dad, Thomas, in August 2018.

The 39-year-old former "Suits" star is seeking damages for alleged misuse of her private information, copyright infringement, and breach of the Data Protection Act.

Two months ago, the case's trial was postponed from January 2021 until the fall of 2021 for a personal reason.

The case filed in October 2019 has seen a couple of dramatic twists and turns since early this year, with the Duchess of Sussex claiming she was left "unprotected" by the British royal family while she was pregnant.

One of the most recent court filing by the mom-of-one's lawyers claimed that Meghan Markle authorized one person to discuss the letter with the authors of "Finding Freedom," a biography of the Sussexes and highly critical of the royal family.

The former Hollywood star also submitted a witness statement to the court in the summer, which claimed that the publishers were using Meghan's lawsuit as a "clickbait" and "commercial gain."

According to the publisher's lawyers, the court could publicly name the five friends mentioned in the lawsuit - but Meghan argued that doing that would be a threat to these people's "emotional and mental wellbeing."

She said in a statement, "These five women are not on trial, and nor am I. The publisher of the Mail on Sunday is the one on trial."

