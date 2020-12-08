Queen's Secret: The 5 Keys Behind Queen Elizabeth II's Long Life

Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning monarch not because she allegedly refuses to step down. Instead, because in whatever angle she is looked at, she's healthy, fit and completely functional at her age of 94.

"She has aged incredibly well and is the paradigm of health and wellness," British-culture researcher Bryan Kozlowski revealed to The New York Post.

The researcher recently penned a book that details what he thinks the five secrets to the monarch's youthful look and longevity are, and they are not necessarily what ordinary people normally do.

Instead, the Queen stays healthy by eating simple dishes, drinking with a purpose, engaging in one-upmanship and continuous professional development, using reliable skin products, and avoiding "victimhood" like the plague.

In Kozlowski's new book, "Long Live the Queen! 23 Rules for Living From Britain's Longest-Reigning Monarch," it can be gleaned that the Queen certainly knows health and beauty are beyond skin deep.

Of course, nobody can really become healthy without doing the hard work of eating right and exercising. But the Queen does not go to the gym all the time, even though it was reported in 2018 that there is a five-star gym inside the Buckingham Palace.

Instead, she does brisk walks with her corgis and horseback riding, Kozlowski explained.

Added to that is the Queen does not like to eat extravagant dishes with heaps of calories. Apart from watching her health, she is also politically conscious of what eating lavish dishes means.

Like many of her generation--who experienced rationing during World War II--Queen Elizabeth II values food and does not like wasting them, ultimately preferring simple meals.

She would occassionally have small slices of cakes to reward herself and drink alcohol in a purposeful manner. Even though her drinking habits have been reported in the past (4fourcocktails in a day!), the author wrote that she does not drink to oblivion.

"Psychologists would call her a 'self-transcendent drinker' - she won't let it interfere with her bigger purpose in life," he clarified.

In addition, the Queen looks youthful and maintains her supple skin because she uses products she trusts for years. She does not need the most expensive of products, but uses the ones she already finds reliable, such as the reasonably-priced Cyclax products, including their Milk of Roses moisturizer.

She also avoids the sun as much as possible, and does not wear heavy makeup.

According to Kozlowski's new book, the Queen also feels good when there is a healthy competition going around. She does not shy away from showing people she's better--or at least, healthier.

Kozlowski recounted how at a public event, the Queen made sure she cemented in the minds of many that she's healthier than the "Iron Lady" Margaret Thatcher, who was just six months her senior.

In the 1980s, both the admired women attended a hot, crowded annual reception held at the Buckingham Palace wherein 1,000 foreign dignitaries were in attendance.

At one point, Thatcher felt faint had to sit down. She also suffered the same at the previous year's event. But the Queen has no patience for such and would not express false sense of alarm.

"Glancing across the room, the queen simply noted: 'Oh look! She's keeled over again!' before resuming her steady course around the assembled guests," Kozlowski wrote.

Related to her penchant for one-upping people she thinks deserved to be one-upped is her continuous desire to educate herself.

According to the author, one of her favorite hobbies is to read and read more documents. And then, she uses the knowledge she gains if she can. She likes to one-up prime ministers during briefing sessions at Buckingham Palace by mentioning a policy or constitutional matter she knows they are not aware of.

Ultimately, a fresh face and a youthful gait make no sense if she's mentally unstable. The Queen knows that and does everything to keep herself mentally sharp and healthy. This means knowing as much as she could, without stressing herself out over things she does not and then playing the victim.

There is no chance of her "embracing victimhood," which the author says Meghan Markle loves doing. Piers Morgan once called Markle the princess of victimhood.

"[Elizabeth] comes from a dignity culture, where everyone was very responsible for their own emotions," said Kozlowski. "She practices what psychologists call 'benefit-finding."

READ MORE: 'Euphoria' Special Episode 2: Release Date, Plot & Everything You Need To Know

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles