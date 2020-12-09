Taylor Swift: Sweet Inspiration Behind 'Folklore' -- REVEALED!

Aside from dropping a surprise album, Taylor Swift's "Folklore" had a pretty romantic inspiration.

In her interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 10-time Grammy winner got candid about the reason behind her eighth studio album, involving her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Tay-Tay admitted that she was not expecting to create an album in the wake of the global pandemic. However, she revealed that she was influenced by her random movie nights with Alwyn during the quarantine.

"Early on in quarantine, I started watching lots of films. We would watch a different movie every night," Swift shared.

Swift then detailed what films she and the British actor binged while on their downtime, including the 2006 dark fantasy film "Pan's Labyrinth," Alfred Hitchcock's "Rear Window," and the classic romantic drama movie "Jane Eyre."

From what seemed like a fun, chill night with her beau sparked a "portal" in her imagination that led to a now chart-topping album.

"I feel like consuming other people's art and storytelling sort of opened this portal in my imagination and made me feel like, 'Well, why have I never done this before? Why have I never created characters and intersecting storylines? And why haven't I ever sort of freed myself up to do that from a narrative standpoint?'" she furthered.

In July, Swifties around the world were stunned after Taylr released her emotional, raw album "Folklore."

Moreover, the "Blank Space" hitmaker made the announcement through her social media, saying that her latest project was a "result" of her isolated imagination.

"In isolation, my imagination has run wild, and this album is the result. I've told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it's up to you to pass them down. Folklore is out now," she wrote alongside a black and white photo of her.

In less than 24 hours after her big reveal, the pop star dropped her first song from the album titled "Cardigan."

The whole album was written under quarantine with the help of the National's Aaron Dessner.

Surprisingly, Swift also directed the music video in the middle of quarantine.

According to Vanity Fair, Oscar winner cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto shared that the staff, including the "Shake It Off" hitmaker had to undergo safety protocols such as wearing masks and social distancing.

Apart from this, they also went through detailed planning and preparation to make the shoot happen despitethe health threats.

"So a lot of preparation in the very beginning was figuring out how to actually be able to film this, with all the requirements of how to take care of all of us and, of course, take care of her and be safe and all that," Swift further shared.

As for Swift's recent studio album, it reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart (and was on its eighth non-consecutive week on top) last October.

According to Billboard, the last female artist who landed on three consecutive stays at No.1 was Billie Eilish with her album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?."

