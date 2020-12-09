Inseparable! Rihanna Truly In Love With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna, who is notoriously private about her relationships, appears to be head over heels in love with rumored boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The Grammy Award winner is currently "very happy dating" the rapper, according to People.

Moreover, Hollywood's hottest new couple were said to be "inseparable" after being spotted numerous times since November.

"They've been inseparable the past few weeks," an insider told the outlet, adding: "It's a new relationship, but they both seem very into it."

Earlier this month, the publication confirmed the romance between the Barbadian hitmaker and the 32-year-old artist, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers.

To add fuel to the fire, Page Six cited that the duo, who have been long-time friends, were spotted having a night out at the upscale Beatrice Inn in New York City together with their friends.

Rihanna's Split With Billionaire Boyfriend Hassan Jameel

The Fenty owner and the "Praise the Lord" artist's rumored romance started following RiRi's split with billionaire Hassan Jameel.

Rihanna and the Saudi-born businessman called it quits earlier this 2020, ending their three-year relationship, per Us Weekly.

Although the outlet failed to disclose the reason behind the shocking breakup, People mentioned that it was due to their busy schedule, adding that the two weren't a good long-term match: "Their lives were too different, and it was hard to maintain a relationship."

To recall, the 32-year-old businessman is running a family-owned international conglomerate business Abdul Latif Jameel, where he is the Deputy President and Vice Chairman. Rihanna, on the other hand, has two fashion brands and, of course, her music career.

Rhihanna Quickly Moves On After Failed Relationship

Interestingly, the "Take a Bow" singer has quickly moved on from her relationship fallout with Jameel through her long-time friend, A$AP Rocky.

Shortly after the breakup, The Sun mentioned that they were seen heading to a hotel and reportedly "shared a hotel suite during that trip in New York."

However, the insider shared that at the time, the Grammy winner would like to take things slow and enjoy the moment. "Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it as it's so soon after Hassan. They're really enjoying each other's company and taking things easy as it's still early days."

In addition, the source revealed that she wants things to be "casual between them, and she's not thinking about whether there's a future with Rocky."

Rihanna and the rapper's tight friendship started after the New York native was featured in a remix of her single "Cockiness (Love It)" in 2012.

This was followed by the duo's heart-stopping performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

A year later, A$AP Rocky joined RiRi during her North America leg for the Diamonds World Tour, performing her opening act.

The two maintained their friendship through the years despite having a separate relationship--the Barbadian hitmaker was dating Jameel while A$AP Rocky was rumored to be dating supermodel Kendall Jenner.

In 2018, the R&B icon invited the rapper to her annual Diamond Ball and at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris Fashion Week, sitting in the front row.

