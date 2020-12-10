Battle Not Over: Johnny Depp Makes Bold Move To Make Amber Heard Suffer As Well

The battle is not over between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star tried to get his ex-wife dropped from her role in the hit movie "Aquaman."

The 57-year-old actor reportedly texted his sister Christi Dembrowski, a producer who once had a deal with Warner Bros. and still had influence at the company.

Depp allegedly texted, "I want her replaced on the WB film."

His message was uncovered by the publication in Justice Andrew Nichol's 132-page ruling against the "Edward Scissorhands" star in the libel suit he recently lost against British tabloid The Sun's publisher.

Depp reportedly said during the trial that the movie in reference to his text was "Aquaman."

Heard stars in the sci-fi movie alongside Jason Mamoa. She plays Mera, his love interest.

Report of Johnny Depp's action came after a petition that called for Amber Heard's termination from the sequel of "Aquaman."

The petition has received over 1.5 million signatures, with the "Fantastic Beasts" actor's fans claiming she "systematically crusaded" to ruin her ex-husband's career.

The petition said, "Since Heard's divorce from Johnny Depp, she has systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood."

Though a judge has already ruled that the actor attacked his wife "a dozen times," over a million fans still signed the petition.

In Nichol's judgment, he concluded that 12 out of the 14 alleged incidents of domestic violence mentioned by the News Group Newspapers did happen.

He also found that Depp put Heard in "fear for her life" on three occasions, including one that the "Pineapple Express" actress described as a "three-day hostage situation" in Australia in 2015. Nichol also mentioned the incidences in South East Asia and Los Angeles of the same year.

It also claimed that Amber Heard created fake accounts of him being the abuser before demanding that DC Entertainment and Warner Bros removed her from production.

But the blonde beauty has addressed the rumors that she wouldn't be coming back to reprise her role.

Amber Heard told Entertainment Weekly, "Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate casting decisions because they have no basis in reality."

She added, "Only the fans actually made 'Aquaman' and 'Aquaman 2' happen. I'm excited to get started next year."

The backlash comes after Johnny Depp was "forced to step down" from his role as Gilbert Grindelwald in the "Harry Potter" franchise spin-off, "Fantastic Beasts."

This is after losing his libel case against News Group Newspaper and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, for calling him a "wife-beater" in an article published in 2018.

For years, former Hollywood royalties Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have repeatedly accused each other of domestic abuse during their two-year marriage that ended three years ago.

Additionally, according to a publicly available list of pending appeals, Depp applied to the Court of Appeal to overturn the High Court ruling.

However, it's not known what his grounds of appeal are or when a decision on his application will be made.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Afraid Of Messing Up Because of Meghan Markle, Expert Reveals

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles