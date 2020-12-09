Prince Harry Afraid Of Messing Up Because of Meghan Markle, Expert Reveals

A royal expert claimed that Prince Harry is afraid of his wife Meghan Markle because he'll get a "telling off" by her.

Royal biographer Angela Levin revealed in an interview that the Duke of Sussex isn't the same person she interviewed two years ago.

Speaking to talkRADIO, Levin claimed, "I am astonished that Prince Harry has given up caring one iota about his family and his wonderful grandmother."

Levin described the 36-year-old former royal as a "great man" when she met him and spending over one year with him.

She further said, "He just looks terrified if ever he speaks in case he is going to get a telling off from Meghan."

This follows reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will launch their version of Honors List via their non-profit organization, Arcehwell, to celebrate and give awards to people, organizations, and charities.

Levin added about Prince Harry, "To agree to something like that is simply nonsense."

Discussing the recent controversy of rivaling Queen Elizabeth II's honors list, Levin explained that she doesn't understand what "stand out players" are, the type of people the couple will be awarded.

Host Mike Graham said, "They are looking for people who have given charitable services, people who have talked about science, literature, racial justice, gender equity, environmental stewardship, youth empowerment, health, and mental health."

Meanwhile, Levin said that whoever would get these awards from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be validated, even went as far as calling it "nonsense" and "meaningless."

"Anybody can play that game as you can be in school, and you can make your other pupils come forward and win awards for all sorts of things."

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rejected claims that they were putting out their own honors list.

Archewell's press secretary Toya Holness said in a statement, "We look forward to sharing more about Archewell's work in the weeks ahead."

"But any suggestion that it is intended to rival the UK honors list is false."

Meg Goes Crazy

Mike Graham claimed that the former "Suits" star would go crazy that the Sussex's rivals, Prince William and Kate Middleton are getting publicity for their work.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on their three-day tour in the UK, meeting key workers.

Speaking of Meghan, Graham claimed, "she can't bear that, and she will be driven even madder today by seeing William and Kate doing a three-day UK tour; traveling by train and meeting people."

"They will be all over the papers this week. That will make her crazy," he added.

But Levin claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton are not like the Sussexes because they are grown up, and they would instead shine the spotlight on others and not on themselves.

She said, "They want to cheer people up, this whole pandemic. They want to thank people. It's all to give, and it's not about 'me.'"

After their bombshell announcement in January, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal roles in March.

They claimed that they want to be financially independent and later moved to the US.

