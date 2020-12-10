Good Bye, Meghan! Queen Elizabeth II Moving On With New Royal Lineup

The British royal family is set to undergo massive changes in the coming years, as Queen Elizabeth II has given the green light for the "New Firm."

As cited by the Mirror UK, the said new lineup of the monarchy consists of only eight senior royals. This includes Her Majesty, Prince Charles, Camila (the Duchess of Cornwall), Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Edward, Sophie (the Countess of Wessex) and Princess Anne.

Furthermore, the publication reported that the new group aims to "work together and help highlight each other's causes as they aim to get back to full duties as soon as possible."

Just recently, the key royals of the "New Firm" were pictured at the steps of Windsor Castle, where the Queen spent nine months isolating.

Over the Royal Family's official Instagram account, it was mentioned that the senior royals were gathered to thank local volunteers and key workers.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Earl and Countess of Wessex and The Princess Royal welcomed a number of local volunteers and key workers from organizations and charities in Berkshire, who will be volunteering or working to help others during Christmas," the caption stated.

No Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew

Following the news about the changes in the monarchy, the three royals who stepped back from public duties were not included in the "New Firm."

To recall, Prince Andrew announced his resignation from his position as a working royal in December 2019 after being criticized over his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

His car-crash BBC interview also prompted him to drop his public duties "for the foreseeable future."

As for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the controversial couple welcomed 2020 with a loud bang after they dropped their bombshell decision of stepping down as senior members of the Firm.

In a statement, which the duo also posted in their now-defunct @SussexRoyal Instagram account, they mentioned that they made the said decision "after many months of reflection and internal discussions."

Although the duo resigned from their position, they vowed to continue "to honor our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages" as they balance their time between the U.K. and the U.S.

Prince Charles' Plan To "Slim Down" the Monarchy

Interestingly, the monarchy's new movement appears to be aligned with the Prince of Wales' plan to "slim down the royal family."

Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, previously revealed to Us Weekly that the heir to the throne is determined to reduce the number of royals once he is crowned as the King of England.

"Charles has made it quite clear that he intends to slim down the monarchy and reduce the number of full-time working members of the family to those in the immediate line of succession," Burrell shared

However, it appears that Prince Charles got what he wanted even before his reign, as the Queen gave the go signal for his plans for the "New Firm."

