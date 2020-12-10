Thank You, Taylor Swift! Celebrities React To Massive Tay-Tay Surprise

Taylor Swift is ultra generous to her fans this holiday season.

On Instagram, the 10-time Grammy winner recently announced that she is releasing her ninth studio album.

In a series of posts, the "Out of the Woods" hitmaker dropped some surprising details about her upcoming work.

Taylor Swift Drops "Evermore"

In a lengthy message, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter revealed that the upcoming album is called "Evermore," which she described it as "Folklore's sister record."

"To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music," Swift wrote.

Moreover, the blonde beauty's second IG post contained the list of her 15 tracks for her latest studio album--including "Champagne Problems," "Gold Rush," "Closure," and "Willow."

Swift then explained that "Evermore" is a way to say thank you to her army of fans for supporting her throughout her career as she celebrates her 31st birthday.

"You've all been so caring, supportive, and thoughtful on my birthdays, and so this time, I thought I would give you something! I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us, and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you."

Fans and Celebrities Thank Taylor Swift for releasing Another Album this 2020

With the news about her second album this year, Swifties flocked to Twitter to express their excitement over her new project.

"THIS WAS A GREAT YEAR- WAY TO GO!" one fan wrote alongside a meme of the singer's previous albums.

A second user seemed to be in shock with the "Shake it Off" songstress' announcement: "Taylor i am too mentally unstable for this....give me a break.....i haven't finished digesting folklore yet.....but also thank you....guess it's cry time now."

Aside from the fans, even celebrities can't wait to hear Swift's latest track.

Internet sensation and Youtuber Andrea Russett urged everyone to say thank the "Blank Space" singer for her incredible gift to this season.

Rapper and former "American Idol" contestant Todrick Hall was also impressed by Tay-Tay's dedication to her music.

"2020 works hard, but @taylorswift13 works harder...I cannot take this!" he tweeted.

On the other hand, Netflix's "Booksmart" actress Diana Silver seemed to be speechless with Swift's surprise.

"Taylor Swift, thank you, wow."

The same goes with the labor activist and AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Liz Shuler, who took a swipe at the government by praising the singer-songwriter.

"In 2020, Taylor Swift has released more studio albums than our government has #COVID19 relief packages," she posted.

In the middle of the year, the Tennessee-born pop icon surprised her fans by releasing her emotional, raw album "Folklore."

On social media, the award-winning singer explained that she created the album in the wake of the pandemic, adding that what inspired her is the "feeling of isolation and how it is freeing/terrifying," which causes the people to reminisce.

