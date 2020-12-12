Chadwick Boseman's Death: Future of 'Black Panther' Now Clear

The future of Chadwick Boseman's character on "Black Panther" has finally been determined.

Boseman's sudden passing left his colleagues' hearts broken and his film, "Black Panther," incomplete.

His death also ignited questions about whether there would be someone to replace him as King T'Challa/Black Panther.

After thinking carefully about the future of "Black Panther," Marvel Studios has reached a concrete decision.

During Disney's Investor Day presentation, Kevin Feige formally announced that they will continue MCU Phase 4 without Boseman's character.

Per the Marvel executive, they have no plans to recast the role, although a new "Black Panther" movie will come on July 8, 2022.

The official announcement came after Marvel Studios executive vice president Victoria Alonso addressed the matter during her interview with Argentinian newspaper Clarin.

At that time, she debunked the rumors that Marvel Studios was considering using a CGI double.

Alonso said that the idea would never be an option, as there is only one Boseman in the MCU.

"Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to the story and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really," she said.

No further details about the upcoming installment have been made available yet. However, it is worth noting that the studio already said that Letitia Wright will have a more prominent role in the next movie.

The decision will surely allow the creators to finally introduce the Dark Reign era on the "Black Panther" comic series where Wright's character, Shuri, became the Black Panther.

Fortunately, these turn of events received approvals from fans.

Fans React To Marvel Studios' Decision

After Feige announced the news, Boseman's fans thanked Marvel for continuously remembering the actor.

One fan said, "I'm really glad to hear they won't be replacing him. It's a great way to honor his life and his talent."

"I'm ok with that. I wouldn't want anyone else to take on his role," another one shared.

However, although it could be the best way to honor Boseman, one fan felt that Boseman would be more at ease to see someone continue his legacy.

"Chadwick was one if the most noble people in the world. He'll be more than glad if his character was played by another actor. At the end of the day none is gonna take what belongs to him forever," the said fan suggested.

Chadwick Boseman Will Forever Be Part of MCU

Even after his death, Walt Disney Co. also continues to honor Boseman.

During the late actor's birthday, the company marked the his supposed 44th birthday by debuting a new opening credit for "Black Panther."

The 30-second clip presented a montage of Boseman's works as MCU's King T'Challa and Black Panther. The company also changed the Marvel logo into purple and shared the masterpiece with fans.

Disney chairman Bob Iger said, "To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts."

