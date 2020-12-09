'Spider-Man 3' Update: Popular Vigilante Could Join All-Star Cast!

Updates and rumors about the upcoming "Spider-Man 3" are getting more exciting each day.

The official details about Tom Holland's film "Spider-Man 3" is yet to be revealed. Despite that, there have been "leaked" information about it that adds more thrill to the waiting game.

One of the latest--and most controversial, yet--is the alleged appearance of Charlie Cox as Daredevil.

According to Murphy's Multiverse, the 37-year-old actor will reprise his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in "Spider-Man 3."

The news outlet added that the deal has been underway for months.

However, no concrete proof that this may happen has been publicized. Neither Marvel Studios nor Cox himself has shows a hint about the said development.

Although one should take this with a grain of salt, nothing is impossible, especially since Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange is part of the installment.

In addition, Marvel Studios finally reclaimed the rights to use the character again last month.

On November 26, Twitter user @renewdaredevil launched an online party to "save" Daredevil.

"This is not a drill! The Daredevil moratorium ends THIS SUNDAY November 29 and we need your help to get #SaveDaredevil trending," the post read.

With that said, the possibility of Cox joining the installment is relatively high, especially since Daredevil is somewhat indirectly connected with Spider-Man.

How Is Daredevil Connected With Spider-Man?

For years, die-hard fans of the franchise have been speculating that the Man Without Fear's alter-ego will come to help Holland's Peter Parker.

On the September 28, 1996 episode of "Spider-Man" TV series, it is mentioned that Daredevil and Spider-Man would need to work together to prove Parker's innocence.

In addition, they decided to join forces to bring the Kingpin to justice.

For Marvel Studios to make Cox's appearance possible, they need to add the scene where Murdock helps Peter as a lawyer.

That way, Daredevil's first appearance after so many years may happen through "Spider-Man 3."

It is also worth noting that the last scene of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" shows how Parker has been finally exposed to the public.

Despite all these twists and turns, if Cox' appearance happens, the upcoming flick would surely be star-studded, as more rumors about the film's characters began to emerge.

Aside from Cox, the appearances of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have been the noisiest buzz since the beginning of the filming.

There are also reports that the Sinister Six would appear with Electro and Doctor Octopus' confirmed comeback.

Amid all these rumors, one thing is for sure: there is no way villains can come back without the reappearance of the previous "Spider-Man" actors.

Fans Approve Daredevil's Appearance

Although this has not been confirmed yet, fans quickly expressed their excitement over Cox's possible appearance.

One fan said, "Honestly this is the most pumped I've been for this movie. Alfred Molina was a great surprise, but if this is real... I might die in the movie theater."

"The hype is real! This is great news. Charlie Cox worked hard to be Daredevil, he definitely deserves to be saved and included in the MCU!" another one wrote.

