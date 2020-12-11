The Wedding Singer: Blake Shelton Wants One Band To Perform at His Wedding

Blake Shelton shared some details regarding his upcoming wedding with fiancee Gwen Stefani.

In his recent virtual appearance with NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers," the award-winning country singer revealed the band he wishes to perform in the ceremony.

Blake Shelton Wants Adam Levine

The 44-year-old media personality joked about his decision to get Maroon 5 lead singer and former "The Voice" coach Adam Levine to play at his wedding.

"I've kind of decided that I've been doing this a long time now, and I've got a lot of favors out there," he explained, adding that the band needs to be reunited again for his big day. "He may not like it, but Adam Levine's gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding."

The "God's Country" hitmaker then jokingly dissed his close friend, calling their music "boring."

"Their music is so boring that it won't distract from the festivities and the reception," he mentioned, to which talk show host responded: "You should just have them perform in a separate barn."

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Engagement

In October, the Grammy nominee broke the news that he's engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Gwen.

Over his Instagram, Shelton posted a photo of him and the former No Doubt frontwoman kissing as she held up her hand, showing off her massive ring.

"Hey, @gwenstefanithanks, for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!" he captioned the post.

The same goes with the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker, who shared the same photo alongside a caption, "@blakeshelton yes please!" with hand and ring emojis.

Shelton then continued his interview with the late-night host, telling Meyers how his now-fiancee reacted after the surprising proposal.

"She kept doing this with her hand and wondering if people would figure out that she was wearing an engagement ring," he mentioned as she imitated Stefani.

"I told her, 'You know, you wear more jewelry than Mr. T, so I don't think people picked up on that.' And they didn't. You could have figured it out though - she was giving you hints!"

Prior to the couple's exciting news, both the country legend and the blonde beauty have been a subject of rumors that they have tied the knot.

In 2019, the two have been constantly hounded by rumors that they are either engaged or have secretly married.

However, Shelton put all the rumors to rest as he broke his silence regarding his relationship status with Stefani at the time.

In his previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Oklahoma native mentioned that he and his then-girlfriend find it "funny," noting that the reports are "complimentary."

"If I am somehow, and Gwen is somehow, newsworthy enough that they have to make up stories about us just to have something to say, then I guess that's a good problem to have," he furthered.

The "Austin" singer met the mother-of-three in 2014 on the set of "The Voice," where they were both the show's coach.

A year after, news broke that the two filed divorce from their respective marriage.

At the time, Stefani split with her then-husband Gavin Rossdale, while Shelton ended his marriage with his wife Miranda Lambert.

It was only in November 2015 that they confirmed their relationship through the country singer's rep, saying that the two "have very recently started dating," per Us Weekly.

