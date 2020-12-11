Power Couple! Taylor Swift’s BF Joe Alwyn Played Big Role in ‘Evermore’

Taylor Swift has once again surprised fans with her second quarantine album with her beau Joe Alwyn, a.k.a William Bowery.

Just recently, the 10-time Grammy Award winner dropped her ninth studio album just in time for Christmas.

Titled as "Evermore," the singer-songwriter described it as "Folklore's sister" album.

"I'm elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore's sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It's called evermore," she tweeted.

In her lengthy message, she also credited her co-writers, including WB--which stands for William Bowery.

"And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We've also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around..." Swift furthered.

And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around... — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

According to Entertainment Tonight, the pop icon told fans on YouTube that she worked with William Bowery on three tracks.

Moreover, the award-winning musician noted that the songs she co-wrote with him have that dreamy, nostalgic vibe-- including "Champagne Problems," "Coney Island" (featuring The National), and the album's title track "Evermore" (alongside Bon Iver).

Taylor Swift Confirms William Bowery Is Joe Alwyn

After almost a year of hiatus, the Pennsylvania-born pop star released her eighth studio album "Folklore" in July. The surprise album contains 16 original songs, including her hit single "Cardigan."

In addition, Swift explained that the entire album was written and recorded while under quarantine due to the global pandemic.

"Before this year, I probably would've overthought when to release this music at the 'perfect' time, but the times we're living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed," she added.

Following the surprise release of her Grammy-nominated album, Swifties believed that WB and Alwyn are one person.

Interestingly, the "Shake it Off" hitmaker put all the rumors to rest and admitted that the "Harriet" actor is indeed Bowery.

She made the big reveal during her appearance at the Disney concert film "Folklore: the Long Pond Studio Sessions." Swift shared that the mystery songwriter mentioned in "Betty" and "Exile" is her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

"There's been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity. He's not a real person," she told collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, per Entertainment Tonight.

"... William Bowery is Joe, as we know. And Joe, Joe plays the piano beautifully, and he's always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things."

The pop icon then recalled how she and her beau created the song "Betty" while on quarantine.

"I just heard Joe singing the entire, fully formed chorus of 'Betty' from another room. And I just was like, 'Hello' It was a step that we would never have taken because why would we have ever written a song together?" Swift furthered.

As for "Exile," Tay-Tay revealed that Alwyn "wrote that entire piano part" while singing Bon Iver's part.

READ MORE: Kylie Who? Charlize Theron Trolls Kylie Jenner's Big Lips

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles