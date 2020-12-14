Sweetest Chris! 'Avengers' Star Chris Pratt Drops Heartwarming Birthday Message for His Wife

Chris Pratt certainly knows how to make a woman feel loved on her birthday. The actor made sure his wife had the sweetest memory of her turning 31.

This year marks Katherine Schwarzenegger's first birthday as a new mom, and Pratt knows exactly how special that day is.

On his sweet tribute to his wife, Chris shared a picture of their baby daughter and praised Katherine to the skies for being the best mom ever.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star and the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver welcomed their first child, named Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, just in August.

On Sunday, Chris took to Instagram to share a collage of photos of Katherine for her birthday as a tribute, including those of her with their few months old bundle of joyand one from the time Lyla was still in Katherine's belly.

One of the pics is of Katherine with Lyla, wearing a pink outfit. The baby's face was hilariously covered by a Santa Claus graphic, though, compelling some fans to make cute jokes about it. It can be noted that for four months now, fans are yet to catch a glimpse of the baby girl's face. But as parents, it is undertandable why Chris and Katherine would want to preserve their kid's privacy.

Until Sunday, the two had only shared one photo of Lyla on Instagram, but not of her face. Instead, fans were treated to a closeup pic of the pair holding the baby's tiny hand. It was the picture accompanying the official birth announcement.

"Happy Birthday Sweetie!" Chris wrote. "You have brought so much light into my life. I'm so glad to be home with you and Lyla.

"You're a great mom, a great step-mom, a great wife, daughter, sister and friend. The world is brighter with you in it. I am one lucky man. Thank you for the love, support and partnership. I love you," he added.

His post implies that Katherine and his 8-year-old son from his previous marriage to Anna Faris has a good relationship.

After the said post was published, the two were spotted out in a birthday stroll. Pratt had his arm around his wife while going around Brentwood, as reported by Mail Online UK.

Meanwhile, Chris Pratt's professional life is looking as good as his personal life.

It was recently reported by People Magazine that Pratt will be producing and then starring in a new karate comedy movie titled "The Black Belt."

Some information about the movie has already been released by Variety. It was described as a coming-of-age film that will revolve around a shy, unassuming teen boy seeking to be a karate expert and how his radical or unorthodox uncle will guide him on this quest. There is no release date yet.

