Divorce Heartbreak: Kelly Clarkson Gets Real About 'Shame and Guilt' After Split With Husband

Kelly Clarkson revealed the "shame and guilt" she felt after divorcing her husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Little by little, Clarkson is trying to vent out her feelings after her split from Blackstock. This time, she is trying to overcome everything by working on her feelings.

During Monday's episode of her "Kelly Clarkson Show," she opened up to Garth Brooks about the whole healing process.

As the 38-year-old singer noted, Brooks experienced divorce, as well. Thus, he would know how much shame and guilt one could experience afterward.

"So I'm going through a divorce and there's been like a lot of books and people always give you stuff to like help, especially when you have kids and stuff," Clarkson said, adding that she just worked through it.

It is a good thing that Brooks is also unconsciously helping her through his song "The Dance."

Clarkson admitted that she was once torn whether to tell people that the separation did not matter or just let it all out. By doing the latter, she was able to express herself freely since the relationship did not work out the way she wanted to.

While contemplating about it, the talk show host confessed that she was listening to her playlist before bumping into Brooks' "The Dance."

In 1990, the 58-year-old hitmaker dropped his self-titled debut album, which contained one of his biggest hits of all times.

A part of its lyrics says, "I could have missed the pain / but I'd have had to miss the dance."

Since the whole track is about focusing on the good side of a relationship, it truly helped Clarkson to see the brighter side of her divorce.

Brooks' "The Dance" Inspired Clarkson

In the same interview, the "Because of You" songstress revealed that her next album will include one song about her divorce.

Still, Clarkson assured Brooks that it is not a ripoff of his hit song.

"I literally wrote this whole thing therapeutically for me. It's actually on my next album," she detailed before singing a line: "Even though my heart is broken, it was worth a dance anyway."

The former "American Idol" winner went on to say that although she loved "The Dance" since she was a child, the song never hit her the way it does now.

Per Clarkson, Brooks' song revealed truth and loss. It also showed grief and the painful reality of change.

"Sometimes that's so crazy ... you've known this song your entire life and you freak out when it actually is a direct impact," she went on.

Clarkson-Blackstock Divorce

Prior to the one-on-one talk, Clarkson and Blackstock took the necessary steps before they finalize their divorce.

Earlier this month, the singer received the primary physical custody of their children--River Rose and Remington. Still, the estranged couple will share joint physical and legal custody.

TMZ reported that Blackstock will spend three weekends a month with their children.

They agreed that they would "not speak in a derogatory manner about the other parent to the minor children."

Clarkson and Blackstock also pledged not to consume alcohol or drugs eight hours before driving a car with their children.

