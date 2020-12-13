No Stopping! Malik Beasley Flirts With Larsa Pippen on IG Amid Drama

Malik Beasley is not bothered even after receiving backlash for dating Larsa Pippen despite being married.

On Saturday, Beasley freely left a flirty comment on Larsa Pippen's Instagram photo following Montana Yao's divorce filing.

"What makes you the happiest," Pippen captioned the photo.

The Instagram selfie now has 30,000 likes and thousands of comments. However, Beasley's response stood out as he replied, "U" with a heart emoji.

The flirty gesture came after they surprised the public with their Miami outing, which allegedly caused Beasley's wife to file for divorce.

To recall, photos of Pippen and Beasley holding hands emerged recently. The reports said that Yao was not aware of the date until the photos emerged.

In the photos, the 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves player and the 46-year-old model were wearing masks while walking hand in hand in public.

"Montana filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos," a source previously told E! Online.

The insider added that Yao is not the problem since she never cheated nor is currently dating anybody. In fact, she reportedly just wanted to focus on taking care of her son as they quarantine together with her parents.

While Beasley is out there sharing flirty gestures with Pippen, his estranged wife spoke out on Instagram last week and revealed that she is "pretty confused."

"Things have been pretty rough I'm not going to lie. We were told to leave our family home 10 days ago and just like you all I'm pretty confused," Yao wrote.

She added that since the drama between them began, she has received no messages or apologies from Beasley to address the situation.

Larsa Pippen Staying Quiet

Neither Beasley nor Pippen has publicly addressed the rumor. However, a source revealed that Larsa wants to keep quiet on the matter.

"Larsa didn't have anything to do with their break-up and she could have spoken out to defend herself but out of respect she kept quiet, she felt that was the right thing to do," a insider told Hollywood Life.

The source also defended Pippen because people jumped over her when she did not do anything wrong.

Despite the controversy, Larsa's family and friends reportedly offered her support, which is the most important to her right now.

Instead of involving herself in a cheating scandal, Pippen allegedly wants to focus on many great things, including the launch of her jewelry line,

"She's not letting this drama get her down," the source went on.

However, internet users still continuously bombarded her with criticisms, calling her a home-wrecker.

"For people to say that she cheated too so it's okay is so ignorant. They aren't in grade school," one Twitter user said.

"Honestly, I'm just reading about Larsa Pippen on another younger man's --. Keep it tight, @larsapippen must feel good to tear up a family," another one said.

Before her cheating allegations with Beasley, Pippen also topped the trending list after claiming that she dated Tristan Thompson before Khloe Kardashian.

For the Kardashians' part, an Us Weekly source said that Pippen's claims were entirely lies since she never introduced Tristan to Khloe. The insider also debunked the model's statement that she knew Tristan before Khloe.

