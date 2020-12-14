Better Than Kylie's? Kendall Jenner Reveals Awesome Christmas 2020 Decorations

Over a week after Kylie Jenner shared her Christmas decor, her sister Kendall Jenner followed suit.

The model is the latest Kardashian-Jenner to give Instagram a view of her completed Christmas decorations inside her home.

Kendall Jenner's Christmas Decor Is Lit!

Kendall shared photos of her lit-up living room, which featured the usual stockings, garland and a tree common in most homes during Christmas. Hers is just more extravagant and classy at the same time.

Kendall posted on her instagram story. pic.twitter.com/6m1Szph3nH — Kendall Jenner Updates (@kendallkeek) December 11, 2020

For her $8.5M Beverly Hills mansion, Kendall opted for classic white lights and red stockings, which is quite a traditional Christmas decor

The decors can be described as traditional, but in no way are they ordinary.

Her tree shows off silver tinsel, a horse and car ornament, all of which pay homages to her interests. That said, the decors are actually very her.

Kendall has had help to put up the decors. She credited artistic director Jeff Leatham for her decoration design, writing "xmas at my house :)" and then tagging the artist.

She looked mighty pleased with the decors in a video selfie she posted. Kendall can be seen wearing reindeer ears and standing by the Christmas tree in the wine cellar.

Kendall posted on her instagram story. pic.twitter.com/pu10rbAxZi — Kendall Jenner Updates (@kendallkeek) December 13, 2020

Kylie Jenner's Christmas Decors Are Over The Top

Kylie seems to be doing things so much more elaborately than Kendall all the time, and how they did their Christmas decors for this year is no exception.

On December 3, Kylie shared to her followers the Christmas tree and other decors she put up in her house in Lake Tahoe.

On the IG clip she shared, one can see a massive tree, stockings hanging by the fireplace, a fairy light garland on the mantelpiece and even Santa sitting in one of the armchairs.

"The tree is literally right at the ceiling," Kylie claimed, before adding: "I had these ornaments growing up. My mum used to put these on our tree every year. Except I had to buy a lot more for this tree."

It's clear that Kylie and Kendall, even with their distinct tastes and preferences, wanted to have their decors to have a touch of the real them.

This does not mean either Kylie or Kendall's Christmas decorations are better--they simply do things differently. Many would even be more of a fan of Kendall's understated style.

No Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party

It will be interesting to see more of the other Kardashian-Jenner clan's Christmas decors, more so after the family has decided to cancel their annual Christmas Eve party due to COVID-19. Their annual parties are usually talked about because they are often a sight to see.

A fan asked about the party's status on Twitter. and Khloe Kardashian took the time to respond.

"The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must," she explained.

