Why Sharon Osbourne Is Not Blaming Ozzy For Cheating on Her

Sharon Obsbourne prefers to take responsibility over her husband's cheating. Despite being the victim, she is attributing the injustice done to her to her own limitations.

Accirding to "X-Factor" judge, she simply was not there for her husband in their years of marriage, therefore compelling him to seek attention somewhere else.

The 62-year-old former judge has been married Ozzy Osbourne for a total of 38 years, but said their marriage is hardly perfect.

The fact that the legendary rock star cheated is already one sign, but Sharon refuses to wash her own hands. She said she hadn't always been there when Ozzy needed her, so she is partly to blame.

Despite their difficulties however, the iconic couple have always managed to make their relationship work at the end of the day.

Even all the feelings of "hurt, pain, humiliation and embarrassment," Sharon said she made vows to herself not o succumb to divorce.

"It is a really, really tough call," Sharon revealed to "The Talk," as reported by The Daily Star.

Kelly Osbourne's mom then went on to assert that she was "not there when Ozzy needed her," so she is partially responsible. "Then you look back and you have to take some of the blame too: working a lot, not there when he needed me," she elaborated.

She said she understands what Ozzy must have felt to be married to someone constantly not there.

"When you are used to having someone holding your hand, your whole career at your side, it is very hard when they are not there," Sharon explained. "I was to blame for that. You don't trust," she added.

Sharon's revelations do not mean she was playing the martyr. She simply loves her husband.

She even revealed that it took her years to overcome the pain of her husband's infidelity.

"But you know if you love them still, even through the hurt, pain humiliation, the embarrassment, everything that goes along with it and all of that, you choose to stay, hold your head up and go: 'okay I am staying," she asserted.

Just last month, the "Black Sabbath" frontman on his part, already said he feels regretful for ever cheating on Sharon. He said that he no longer cheats on her by all means and feels thankful that Sharon did not decide to leave him for good.

He told People magazine that he is not proud of what he did. In fact, he said he was pissed that he broke his wife's heart.

This is not the first time he said he regretted what he did though. In 2017, he told the Rolling Stone why he cheated on Sharon and claimed that he was lucky for not losing his wife.

"It's a rock 'n' roll thing - you rock and you roll. You take the good with the bad. When I was a crazy f---er, I'm lucky she didn't walk out," he shared.

The two broke up in May 2016 shortfly after the cheating scandal broke, but reconciled in September of that year as well. Sharon publicly forgave Ozzy for what he did and the two patched things up.

They got married in 1982, had their ups and down, but the alleged cheating with his stylist Michelle Pugh almost destroyed their relationship.

