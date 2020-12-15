Royal Cousin! Kate Middleton's Children Will Have a New Playmate

There's a new royal cousin on the way. A quarantine baby, one might add.

Pippa Middleton, the Queen of Cambridge's sister, is pregnant with her second child, Page Six reported.

The younger sister of Kate, already has a 2-year-old son named Arthur with husband James Matthews and is now expecting a new bundle of joy.

This also means Kate's three children with husband Prince William - Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and 2-year-old Prince Louis are going to have a new cousin soon.

A source close to the family told Page Six that the parents are beyond happy.

"Pippa and James are thrilled, it's fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted," the source said.

It's highly likely that Pippa's and Kate's kids will be able to play with each other more. If lucky, the new child will be within the mix.

This is because the couple, who got married in 2017 and live in London, are believed said to be close to buying a 72-acre country estate called Bucklebury Farm Park in Berkshire.

This is quite near the Middleton family home, according to recent reports. Naturally, this can also happen only if the pandemic is under control or gone.

The Middleton family - mom Carole, dad Michael, Kate, Pippa and younger brother James are quite close to each other. The Christmas holidays can be quite hard this year because COVID-19 meant they cannot celebrate as they used to.

Meanwhile, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis cannot also spend time with their cousin Baby Andrew because he is staying over in the United States with his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Ever since the couple decided to step down from their royal positions, they have started a new life oceans away. Hollywood Life reported Meghan Markle being particularly excited about this year's Christmas with Baby Archie.

The pandemic also made sure that they cannot just fly home during the holidays.

Even if the ongoing pandemic has dampen some royal Christmas plans, this does not mean all sorts of celebratory activities will be done away with.

For one, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's annual Christmas card already appeared to be ready.

It hasn't been released on their official channels yet, but an image of it has already leaked.

An image has circulated on a variety of social media accounts over the weekend, even in royal correspondent Elizabeth Holmes' IG story.

In the photo, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kidsare all posing on a hay bale in front of a very seasonal stack of firewood. The family looked like the average happy family execited for the holidays.

Princess Charlotte, 5, ever the attention grabber, can be seen perched on her mom's lap, while Prince George, 7, is seated by his dad.

Ho looks like a handsome young man already, while his little brother, Prince Louis, 2, appears to be in the middle of a giggle.

