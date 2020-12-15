Jesy Nelson Quits: Little Mix's Exhausting Schedule Before Jesy Left -- Revealed

Global girl group sensation Little Mix is now down to three members as Jesy Nelson announces her permanent departure.

Last Monday, the 29-year old singer announced that she would be leaving the band after previously having an "extended break" due to "private medical conditions."

Nelson has been an original group member since their big win in the X Factor UK nine years ago, alongside Jade Thrilwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Perrie Edwards.

The powerhouse girl group has continuously promoted their music, reeling six awarded studio albums, a Brit Award, sold-out world tours, numerous musical collaborations, and various magazine and TV show appearances.

This kind of grueling schedule has taken a toll on Little Mix's powerhouse dancer, as she confesses to have been struggling with mental health issues explaining that she "[sees] a therapist at six o'clock in the morning, crying, and then going to a photo shoot."

Nelson's mental health condition was also made worse with intense online bullying and endless quips about her appearance, to the point that she felt severely insecure.

In her documentary released in September 2019, she opened up about her struggles being called "the ugly one" and "the fat one" of the group by cyberbullies.

In her most recent post on Instagram, she shared with her seven and a half million followers: "I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy. I'm ready to embark on a new chapter in my life - I'm not sure what it's going to look like right now, but I hope you'll still be there to support me."

Nelson's absence in Little Mix's new reality show "Little Mix: The Search" has led to fans speculating each of the members is embarking on solo careers right after, with their recent album "Confetti" being one of the last albums they will be doing as a group.

Despite the speculations, a source told The Sun that the member's solo careers do not necessarily lead to the group disbanding, but more on "looking to the future."

Nelson ends her heartfelt announcement by thanking her members Jade, Leigh-Anne, and Perrie.

The four have been known to have close friendship even during their time as a unit (then "Rhythmix"), which have been evident in their interviews. The remaining members of the group have said that this was an "incredibly sad time for all of us" but likewise showed support for Nelson's decision.

Some entertainment personalities who showed support for the Little Mix's now-former members are Ella Henderson, Olly Alexander of the band "Years & Years," and X-Factor contestants Cher Lloyd and Stacey Solomon.

Jesy Nelson follows in former One Direction member Zayn Malik's move, who also left the famous band in 2015. His final performance with the group was when they were in Indonesia.

Camila Cabello also stunned Harmonizers when she left the pop group, Fifth Harmony in late 2016.

Her final performance with the group was at the Jingle Ball in Miami.

