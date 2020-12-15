Hollywood What? Jameela Jamil Slams 'Useless' Celebrities

Jameela Jamil never hid her annoyance with most celebrities in the past. She would call out anyone, especially female celebrities who are projecting unhealthy images to the public. But this time, she has a harsher description for celebrities today, notwithstanding the fact that she is part of the entertainment industry herself.

She included herself among those she is criticizing, anyway.

Jameela Jamil Gets Real on Bashing 'Celebrities'

"I think that celebrities have been exposed," the star recently said, per Page Six.

The ""The Good Place" star participated in Angela Scanlon's "Thanks a Million" podcast and said, "F-k them. Just f-k them all. F-k us all. We're useless."

She said she had this realization during the COVID-19 pandemic, as she saw the rise of people who truly have value in the society--and they are not the celebrities people adore and idolize.

According to Jamil, COVID-19 pandemic has shifted people's priorities and the celebrity culture is revealed as not invaluable, after all.

"Sorry we're crap," she said while laughing. "I've always thought we were crap so it's been quite exciting to watch the rise of the people who are actually going to make a real difference in this world.

Jameela Jamil a Hypocrite?

Jamil refuses to be a hypocrite by bashing the industry and the culture where she belongs today and then staying on it for so long, benefitting. Instead, she has concrete plans of leaving Hollywood and do a completely different thing for the rest of her life.

She said by 40, she will have already quit her present life and become a therapist.

"I want to leave TV when I'm 40 entirely and become an EMDR therapist," Jamil revealed. "And I might well f-king do that. I might just go away and become a therapist.'

EMDR refers to a form of psychotherapy that covers hand tapping and eye movements. It stands for "Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing."

For her part though, she really did not seek out the celebrity life in the first place.

She started her media career as a television correspondent in Britain. However, the universe had other plans for her because she "accidentally" ended up being part of a "really massive show," propelling her into a household name in the world of television. She described the whole journey as a mere "accident" and called her career as a "one giant f-k it bucket."

The "I Weigh" founder said she is grateful to pursue one of her passions, which is "to be part of making eating disorder culture and its toxicity mainstream."

Through the years, Jamil has came into crossroads with many other celebrities for calling them out when they glorify eating disorders.

At the start of this year, she slammed Khloe Kardashian for promoting the "eating disorder culture," as reported by Us Magazine.

It can be remembered that Khloe shared an ad for Flat Tummy Co. weight loss shakes on her Instagram back on January 7, which caught the ire of Jamil.

"Blah blah blah eating disorder culture blah blah," she tweeted as a response to Kardashian's ad.

READ MORE: Royal Cousin! Kate Middleton's Children Will Have a New Playmate

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles