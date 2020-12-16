Oh No! Gwen Stefani Reveals How She Almost Destroyed Blake Shelton's Proposal

Gwen Stefani almost did not get to say yes to Blake Shelton. After all, the country singer almost did not get the chance to get down on one knee and pop the question, all because of Gwen herself.

The reason why Stefani is so happy lately is because she just got engaged to the love of her life. However, the perfect proposal would not have happened if the universe did not intervene.

Good thing the work of fate is strong on this one. Otherwise, Gwen would have missed her own proposal!

Gwen Stefani Almost Destroyed Own Proposal

Appearing on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the 51-year-old singer and TV personality revealed that she nearly canceled her visit to Blake Shelton's Tishomingo, Oklahoma ranch. It was where Shelton popped the question, so had the trip been canceled, the proposal would not have transpired.

"I had no idea, obviously. In fact, I was trying to get out of going to Oklahoma because it was getting too complicated with COVID and the family," she revealed to Clarkson (via People). "I was like, 'I think we should just cancel the trip.' It was one of those. Then we got it together and we ended up going. [Our family] was all there."

It is apparent that she also did not know (she was not supposed to!) that her now fiancé, Shelton, had been hiding the ring "in the compartment on the door" of her truck for "about a week." Shelton shared this tidbit on the "Bobby Bones Show" recently.

Blake Shelton Not Sure How To Pop The Question

In the particular interview on the "Bobby Bones Show," Blake Shelton revealed that his perfect proposal was also quite unplanned. This is another case of the universe truly working in favor of the couple.

In particular, Blake revealed that he was not sure when he'd really ask Gwen Stefani to be Mrs. Shelton.

He just wanted one thing apart from getting Stefani to say yes: to have his love's three sons to be present on the said event. Pulling a proposal with kids present can be quite tricky, but Shelton really wanted it to happen.

Stefani is mom to three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6.

She shares them with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

"The only thing I had planned was that I knew I wanted to do it in Oklahoma while all her kids were there [as well as our siblings]," Shelton said (via Entertainment Tonight). "We have a group that we get together on [most holidays] with those two parts of our extended family, and it's been like that for years. I wanted everybody to be there in the moment."

He was adamant not to do the proposal in private, no matter how romantic that would be. Blake Shelton said he felt it was important for all the three young kids to be part of the special moment in their mom's lives.

Earlier, a source told ET that Shelton truly made all the kids involved in his proposal right from the start.

