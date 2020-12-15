Royal Empire: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Debut Epic Teaser for New Podcast!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fulfilled their dreams of becoming financially independent after stepping down as working members of the Firm.

Now, the couple has once again inked another exclusive high-profile deal with Spotify as they continue to build their media empire.

Just recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their first teaser for a podcast under their newly formed production company called Archewell Audio.

In the three-minute audio, the former "Suits" star teased her husband with his cute "podcast voice."

The 36-year-old Harry began by saying "Shall we start? Ladies first," to which the mother-of-one replied, "No say it because I think it sounds really nice with your accent."

The couple then continued and introduced themselves as "Harry" and "Meghan."

Moreover, Meghan went on to discuss that they wanted to share their "passion" for hearing stories of people from different communities.

"One of the things my husband and I have always talked about is our passion for meeting people and hearing their stories, and no matter what the story, they usually offer you an understanding of where someone else is coming from and at the same time reminds you in some way of a story about yourself," Meghan shared.

In the latter part of the clip, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hinted about their upcoming holiday special. They noted it involves the stories of "some amazing people" they met over the past months.

In addition, the sixth in line to the British throne spoke about the difficult time this 2020.

"So many people have been through so much pain this year, experiencing loss, a huge amount of uncertainty, but it feels worth acknowledging that 2020 has connected us in ways we could never imagine through endless acts of compassion and kindness," Prince Harry added.

Although the couple did not disclose when will be their first podcast session, they teased the fans by saying "we'll meet you back here soon."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Deal

Aside from Spotify, the couple also signed a megawatt deal with Netflix last September.

In a statement, the pair told The New York Times that their goal is to "focus on creating content that informs but also gives hope," adding that they wanted to launch an "inspirational family programming" for the community.

At the time, multiple reports cited that the multi-year deal with the streaming giant is set to produce a wide array of content. This includes documentaries, docu-series, scripted shows, movies, and children's content under their production company.

Meghan Markle Invests in a Startup-pp Company "Clevr Blends"

Netflix and Spotify is not the only venture for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Just recently, the former Hollywood actress became an investor of a start-up wellness company called Clevr Blends.

The California-based, female-led company--headed by co-founder and CEO Hannah Mendoza--focuses on making instant oat-milk lattes.

According to Fortune, the Duchess of Sussex wanted to support female-founded companies who share the same goal as hers.

"I'm proud to invest in Hannah's commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her, and I believe in her company," Meghan said in a statement.

