Competitive Royals: Kate Middleton Tells Funny Story About Competing With Prince William

Couples who add a little competition make their relationship all the more healthier. Kate Middleton knows this, and so she enjoys her little competitive moments with her husband Prince William.

They make good memories that Middleton cannot easily forget too, regardless of all the things she has to do as a royal.

In a new film, Kate Middleton recalled affectionately how she was pitted against Prince William in a head-to-head in a yacht racing, as reported by People magazine.

This happened at Auckland Harbor during a 2014 visit to New Zealand, she detailed Tuesday.

"Six years ago, William and I raced against each other on the America's Cup race boats during our visit to New Zealand, which was hugely exciting," Kate said in the short film released by her and her husband's office at Kensington Palace.

Probably what made the whole thing even more fun to remember was the fact that she won.

This is not the only race the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has ever got into, though. The duo frequently race against each other during official tours and visits, and instead of viewing it as a duty to entertain, it appears that they are enjoying it greatly.

The film was released to show Kate's support for the British INEOS TEAM UK squad. The team is presently in New Zealand ahead of the highly-awaited America's Cup contest that will be happening early 2021.

As the holidays near, however, it can be felt as if the two are in a race against time to make Christmas plans. They normally have their Christmas plans all set and they just have to execute it year after year, but the pandemic made sure routines and traditions are destroyed this year.

Normally, the Cambridge family would be spending the holidays with the royals at Sandringham.

If not, they will be with the Middletons, who are quite close-knit regardless if Kate Middleton is already a member of the royal family.

This year, spending Christmas at Sandringham is no longer possible. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have already announced they would have a "quiet" Christmas at Windsor instead to be safe in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's unclear if the Cambridges will spend time with Kate's family or just themselves and their three kids.

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently visited Cardiff Castle, interacting with several students from nearby universities. The topic of Christmas plans was raised and Prince William got quite candid.

"It is so difficult. We are still trying to make plans," Prince William said, per Mirror. "It's difficult to know what to do for the best."

The response appeased many students, and even made them even more enamored with the couple.

Cardiff University student Lily Faulkner said, "They were trying like the rest of us to make Christmas plans with their family and still weren't 100% sure of what they were going to do or where they were going to be."

