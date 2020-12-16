How Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Will Spend the Holidays Amid Marriage Woes

Even though power couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have allegedly been living separate lives, they will celebrate the upcoming holidays as a family.

An insider told Hollywood Life that the 40-year-old reality star and her 43-year-old husband would be together for Christmas.

"They always come together for the kids, so they will definitely celebrate together as a family."

The KKW Beauty mogul loves Christmas, and she makes it a habit to make the holidays really special for the kids she shares with the rapper.

Kanye West's gifts are also something not only his family look forward to but also fans.

It is well-known that the Yeezy creator always goes "above and beyond" for the presents.

The source shared, "As everyone knows, he's extremely generous and creative, so it's always exciting to see what he will come up with for Kim and the kids."

Even with the coronavirus pandemic happening, that won't stop Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and their kids to celebrate and have fun during the holidays.

" It's going to be a different holiday this year because of the restrictions, but Kim is still looking forward to it; just seeing the kids on Christmas morning and seeing how excited they are is so fun."

Another source told the outlet that the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and the "Jesus Walks" rapper is hopeful for the holidays and the most especially, the new year.

The couple is reportedly looking forward to "seeing what Santa gets the kids because all of them are very excited for that to occur."

Not only are Kim and Kanye excited for their children's excitement, but of course, they're also allegedly happy to be together.

Despite their struggles, the source added how they will always put their kids as top priority.

"They are going to take the holidays and the new year as a fresh start because their kids are what is important right now."

Just ahead of their secret matrimonial renewal and a wild and intense birthday gift to the SKIMS creator on her 40th birthday, it has been reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are living "separate lives" according to an insider.

They told People magazine that their lives "don't overlap much" because they pursue individual interests.

It doesn't seem to bother Kim because, as per the source, she "seems happy" and is "very focused on work and causes."

Kim is not only a reality star or a social media influencer but is actually using her voice and influence to make changes in the world.

The source said, "She strongly believes she can make a change when it comes to prison reform. This is her passion. Her family is very proud of her."

While she stays in Los Angeles, her husband Kanye West is said to be living on his Wyoming ranch.

The Grammy-winning artist is holed up in his family ranch, designing holograms, creating music, trolling Jennifer Aniston, and trying to get off Twitter.

Though Kim and Kanye have this kind of relationship now, they are reportedly not planning to divorce because they still love each other so much.

