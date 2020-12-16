How Rihanna, ASAP Rocky's Relationship Bloomed Into Something More

After nearly a decade of fans wanting them to date - Rihanna and ASAP Rocky is officially a couple.

The 32-year-old "Umbrella" hitmaker and the "Praise The Lord" rapper have taken their almost 10-year friendship to the next level.

They have dodged rumors back and forth after ASAP grabbed her bum on stage at the 2012 MTV VMAs.

They have remained friends over the years while dating other people.

However, an insider close to the couple told Hollywood Life the moment it all changed for them.

It all came down to a case of right timing.

The insider shared that these two music legends have always had a "flirty friendship."

However, it was during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown when things started to change between them.

The insider said, "It really was a case of the right timing because there has always been an attraction."

They added, "This year has been so different for everyone, and they've both had more downtime than they normally would, and so they were able to spend a lot more time together, and it just blossomed into something more."

The insider went on to say that the Barbados-born singer is "very, very happy" with ASAP Rocky.

The new couple isn't hiding their relationship as they have been spotted in New York City a few weeks after the news broke that they were official.

Despite that, however, another insider told the outlet that Rihanna wants to keep her romance to herself for as long as possible.

The insider explained that when the "We Found Love" singer "falls hard" as soon as she jumps on a new relationship and being a celebrity, Riri wants to have "those relationships to be hers."

"She understands some stuff will get out into the public, but doing things in privacy is where she likes to stand."

But Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's chemistry exploded when the rapper became the model for her Fenty Skin ads.

According to Hollywood Life's source, the pair really click.

They reportedly connect on multiple levels and enjoy doing everyday things together.

The insider shared, "They like playing video games and doing normal stuff like watching movies, and they both have a great sense of humor and really make each other laugh."

Life is also pretty simple for the couple, despite trying to figure their relationship out. But it's going pretty well, the insider revealed.

"They both are looking forward to what happens with it in the new year. But currently, everything is really on fire right now."

Early this year, Rihanna has broken up with her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel.

Her breakup came after she spoke to Voguemagazine and revealed how much she wanted to be in an "exclusive relationship" with the businessman and even confessed that she wanted children of her own.

But at the time of her split, Rihanna was spotted with ASAP Rocky.

At that time, multiple insiders told numerous outlets that the "Rude Boy" hitmaker and the "Testing" artist have nothing romantic going on between them.

