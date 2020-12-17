Kylie Jenner's net worth got quite a boost after she was named the highest-paid celebrity of 2020 by Forbes, even beating Kanye West by a lot.

The business magazine recently hailed the 23-year-old beauty mogul as the world's top-earning celebrity, raking $590 million this year.

According to Forbes, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star's massive income came from selling her 51% stake ​in Kylie Cosmetics to multi-national beauty company Coty, Inc. in January.

Despite facing controversy surrounding her billionaire status and being accused of "pocketing an estimated $340 million tax" from the said deal, it is safe to say that she is still the top celebrity earner for this year.

Following Kylie Jenner is Kim Kardashian's husband, who fell way short with a $420 million difference from Kylie.

Per the publication, the Grammy Award-winning rapper brought home $170 million, highlighting that most of his income came from his street style sneakers brand Yeezy and his long-term partnership deal with Adidas.

Back in 2013, the "All of the Lights" hitmaker inked a deal with the German multinational corporation and is said to be Adidas' "most significant partnership between a non-athlete and a sports brand," as cited by Fortune.

Meanwhile, The New York Times mentioned in their previous article that Kanye West 's Yeezy brand is expected to gain $1.3 billion, which means that the "Flashing Lights" artist might have a "$65 million pay check at the end of 2019."

On the other hand, the third and fourth spot belongs to famous athletes Roger Federer and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Swiss professional tennis player raked $106.3 million, while the 35-year-old Portuguese football superstar reportedly earned a total of $105 million in 2020.

Capping off the list is another football star in 33-year-old Argentine forward Lionel Messi, who has an estimated earning of $104 million this 2020.

How Much Is Kylie Jenner Worth?

In April, the reality star turned beauty mogul was named as the world's "Youngest Self-Made Billionaire" for two years in a row, per Forbes.

She previously told the outlet that she "didn't expect anything"; however, she mentioned that the recognition from the business magazine "feels really good" and "a nice pat on the back."

Shortly after receiving the coveted title, Forbes reported that Kylie Jenner's net worth was not really at the billionaire level. The magazine claimed that she has "exaggerated and misled" the publication with the size and profitability of her cosmetics brand.

Now, she is valued at $700 million.

Kanye West Net Worth

As for the Yeezy creator, he has jumped from being an award winning artist to billionaire. The business magazine reported that Kanye West's net worth is at an estimated $1.3 billion.

As mentioned, his billion dollar wealth is because of his Yeezy brand, which has now become a fashion label.

Aside from this, he also sealed a deal with Gap Inc., as they teamed up creating a new line of apparel for men, women and kids called Yeezy Gap.

READ MORE: Kaley Cuoco Gets Speechless After Funny Question About Ex-BF Henry Cavill [VIDEO]

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles