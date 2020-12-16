Kaley Cuoco Gets Speechless After Funny Question About Ex-BF Henry Cavill [VIDEO]

Kaley Cuoco is tight lipped about her ex-boyfriend Henry Cavill.

"The Big Bang Theory" star dated the British actor briefly wayback in 2013 after being spotted together at a grocery store in Los Angeles.

Henry Cavill's 10-Day Fling With Kaley Cuoco

The news was also confirmed by People, stating that "they were both single and started dating."

At the time, the "Enola Holmes" actor had just ended her relationship with "Fast & Furious" star Gina Carano, whom he dated for two years.

Unfortunately, things didn't work out between the blonde bombshell and the 37-year-old actor as their relationship only lasted for weeks, per E! News.

In a separate interview, Kaley admitted that nobody knew about her until she dated the "Batman vs. Superman" actor.

"I've been in this business for 20 years, and my whole life, I could go anywhere, do anything. There had not been one paparazzi photo of me until like several months ago," Cuoco added.

Despite her brief romance with Cavill, she mentioned that the recognition she got "was crazy."

Kaley Cuoco Reacts T o Henry Cavill's Superman

Now, almost seven years later, Cuoco still couldn't address her whirlwind romance with Cavill.

During her virtual interview with "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen, "The Flight Attendant" star hilariously reacted to Henry Cavill's "Superman" asset.

In a fan-submitted question, the host asked the 35-year-old actress: "Kaley, is the Man of Steel really made of steel?"

The Hollywood actress was obviously caught off guard and was speechless for a few seconds.

Laughing heartily, she quipped "Oh my God. I don't know. I never say, 'I don't know' - I always have an answer - but I don't know."

For what it's worth, Kaley has settled down and is happily in love with her husband and equestrian Karl Cook.

The couple tied the knot on June 30, 2018 San Diego, California.

Henry Cavill's Girlfriends

Aside from the blonde beauty and the former MMA fighter, the British actor had some string of romance and flings with other celebrities.

After his relationship with Cuoco, the "Justice League" actor then moved on with 21-year-old Marisa Gonzalo in 2014, but her was forced to dump her due to backlash surrounding their contradicting interest.

According to multiple reports, the brunette beauty is a self-confessed hunter while the Hollywood actor is a conservationist.

Their split was also confirmed by E! News in 2015, though the report failed to disclose the reason behind the breakup.

Also making it to the list is 19-year-old college freshman Tara King, who at the time they were dating was 13 years younger than Henry.

The huge age gap between the two was also a factor why their relationship didn't work out.

"Henry said the two of them could stay friends and he even invited her to his recent birthday party, which she did go to. But their relationship is over," a source told The Sun.

His last confirmed relationship is with stuntwoman Lucy Cork, whom she dated from 2017 after working on "Mission Impossible 6." However, their romance ended in 2018.

