‘Lord of the Rings’ Star Sir Ian McKellen Reveals True Feelings After Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

Sir Ian McKellen, who starred in "The Lord of the Rings," is one of the first few celebrities to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to ITV, Sir McKellen received a vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech at the Queen Mary's University Hospital in London.

The British actor, whis is famous for his role as the wizard Gandalf in the trilogy fantasy adventure film, praised the health workers and said that he is thrilled to "give them all a big hug."

"Next time I come, well no, six days after I next come I'm going to give them all a big hug - is that allowed? I don't know," he mentioned.

McKellen is also honored to be part of the development of the vaccine in hopes to solve the problem regarding the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"That's the real bonus of all this, to watch and see what works in this country and what doesn't work - and it seems to me the NHS is right at the top of the list for institutions that do work," he furthered.

In addition, the Golden Globe winner shared his thoughts and admitted that it is "invasive," even comparing it to a "weapon."

"It looks like a weapon - a needle - but it isn't, it's a friend!" Sir McKellen exclaimed.

Although it may seem scary at first, he urged others to get their COVID-19 vaccine not just for the benefit of themselves but for everyone.

"I would encourage everybody to do the sensible thing, not just for themselves but for everybody else because if you're virus-free that helps everybody else, doesn't it?"

In a tweet, the "X-Men" actor revealed how "lucky" he is to have been able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine early.

I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. https://t.co/gBLRR0OeJc — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) December 17, 2020

"I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone," he wrote.

In the UK, elderly people aged 80 years old and above, as well as front line health workers and long-term care facility workers, have been given priority to be the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The first patient to receive the dosage is 91-year-old Margaret Keenan, as the country officially launched it's nationwide campaign for coronavirus immunization.

In a report cited by CNN, NHS England is now on its second week rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine campaign. They described it as the "biggest breakthrough since the pandemic began, potentially saving tens of thousands of lives."

How Old Is Ian McKellen?

Born in May 1939 in Burnley, United Kingdom, the award-winning actor is currently 81 yearsold making, him eligible in the vaccination program.

He began acting in 1969, starting with the drama film "A Touch of Love." He later on appeared in Shakespearean movies, as well as modern theatre and popular fantasy and sci-fi films.

One of the more popular Ian McKellen movies is "Beauty and the Beast," where he played the Beast's majordomo and head butler named Cogsworth.

He also played the famous private detective Sherlock Holmes in the 2015 mystery film "Mr. Holmes" directed by Bill Condon.

As for his achievements in the entertainment industry, the veteran actor has gained tons of recognitions, such as a Tony Award, a Golden Globe Award and seven Laurence Olivier Awards. He also had nominations for five Primetime Emmy Awards, four BAFTAs and two Academy Awards.

READ MORE: 'Single' Tyler Perry Gets Massive Attention With Thirst Trap Photo

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles