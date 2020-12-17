Tyler Perry has a creative way to let fans now that he's back in the market.

In his latest Instagram post, the comedian-turned-media mogul announced his split from girlfriend Gelila Bekele alongside a thirst trap photo.

In a mirror selfie, the 51-year-old filmmaker sported a gym outfit wearing a gray dri fit shirt, showing off his muscular arms and shoulders while pairing it with a black shorts and sneakers.

Moreover, he admitted that he is undergoing a "mid life crisis" but is determined to move on to the " next chapter" of his life through God.

"This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I'm 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like. Whatever it looks like I'm going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!," reads the caption of Tyler Perry's Instagram post.

The Medea creator then concluded his caption by reminding his 6 million followers to be "good" this holiday.

"In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let's look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!"

Newly Single Tyler Perry Flooded With Hilarious Messages From Fans

Upon learning that Perry is now single, fans attempted to try their luck with hilarious tweets.

"When you see your happily married mother shooting her shot on Tyler perry's posts," one user posted.

Perry's comment section was also flooded with photos of women stating their relationship status--who are mostly single and ready to mingle.

"I doubt if you will be single for long! 48 and single who takes care of her 2 teenage sons and a Mom!," one responded alongside her photo for reference.

The same goes with a second fan, who is single and is looking for a "company."

"51 and still look the same as I did in high school! Single and blessed with the kids all moved out. Maybe I deserve some company."

Meanwhile, a 49-year-old lady asked Perry to shoot her a message if he wants to have some fun while her kids are away.

"Hey, Tyler. This is what 49 and single looks like. My kids are out of the house and in college and I'm living my blessed life. Dm me."

Is Tyler Perry Married?

Despite his fame and status in the entertainment industry, Tyler Perry wants to keep his life private.

Once dubbed as the highest-paid man in the industry, not many people knew about his personal life.

The media mogul has never been married, but Bekele is his longtime girlfriend, whom he began dating in 2009.

Moreover, Perry and the Ethiopian model share a son, Aman, who is now 6 years old.

In his previous interview with "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show," Perry revealed the reason why they are determined to keep their son's life away from the limelight. He explained that they are trying to protect their son from the "crazy" world of social media.

