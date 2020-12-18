Eminem New Album: 'Zeus' Reveals How Singer Regrets Dropping Rihanna for Chris Brown

Eminem released a new album, "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B," featuring 16 new songs, including collaborations with DJ Premier, Ty Dolla $ign, and Dr. Dre.

But one of the tracks on his album caused quite a stir on Friday morning.

His song "Zeus" sees the 48-year-old Grammy-winning rapper apologizing for an old song that was leaked in 2019 where he rapped that he "sided with Chris Brown" over his collaborator, Rihanna after Chris pleaded guilty to felony assault in 2009.

At the time of the leak, the "Lose Yourself" spokesperson said in a statement, "This is a leak of something that's over ten years old. After Eminem recorded it, he scrapped it and rewrote it. Obviously, he and Rihanna have a great relationship."

The lyrics said, "But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest / And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna."

"For that song that leaked, I'm sorry, Ri / It wasn't meant to cause you grief / Regardless, it was wrong of me."

The lyrics were in reference to Chris Brown assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna in an argument in their car after an awards show pre-party in February 2009.

The "With You" hitmaker was arrested and later pleaded guilty to felony assault and was sentenced to community service and mandatory anger management classes.

Chris was also given a restraining order against Rihanna and a probation.

According to reports, the new song on Eminem's album was reportedly intended to be used for his 2009 album Relapse, but eventually released it in 2011 under the title, "It Gets Worse." This version didn't mention either Chris Brown or Rihanna.

Aside from the "We Found Love" singer's special mention, Tekashi 6ix9ine was also mentioned in one of Slim Shady's songs.

"She says I am trash, but she listens to Tekashi."

Meanwhile, there has speculation all week that Eminem was going to release a new album.

But he gave his fans some early Christmas gift, telling his followers on social media, "Uncle Alfred (Hitchock) heard you screaming for more... Enjoy Side B."

Aside from Eminem's new songs, he also dropped the music video for "GNAT," which is helmed by Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade.

The dad-of-one appeared in a hazmat suit while taking the role of a patient in a hospital while playing several roles.

His first "Music To Be Murdered By" album was released in January 2020, and Eminem had said a disclaimer that the record was "not made for the squeamish."

"If you are easily offended or unnerved at the screams of bloody murder, this may not be the collection for you."

He added, "Certain selections have been designed to shock the conscience, which may cause positive action. Unfortunately, darkness has truly fallen upon us."

"So you see, murder in this instance isn't always literal, nor pleasant."

"Music To Be Murdered By: Side B" is Eminem's 12th studio album.

It looks like he won't also be stopping anytime soon because Eminem's been dropping a surprise new album here and there.

