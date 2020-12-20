Ariana Grande's boyfriend is now the singer's fiance!

The Grammy winner is welcoming 2021 from being in a relationship to engaged, as she took to Instagram to share a series of sweet photos of her and partner Dalton Gomez.

"Forever n then some," she captioned alongside a snap showing off her massive pearl and diamond engagement ring.

Dalton Gomez Have a Lot of Celebrity Friends

Following the "Thank u, Next" hitmaker's surprising news, friends and fellow celebrities flocked to the comment section as they congratulated the pop star.

Her longtime manager, Scooter Braun, greeted the couple and mentioned how lucky Ariana Grande's boyfriend is.

"Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man."

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian-West also commented, "Soooo happy for u guys!!! Love you!!!"

The same goes with Demi Lovato, who seemed to be thrilled with her fellow Disney alum's engagement news: "This ring is everything!!!!" I Love You."

Ariana's mom, Joan, also commented and wrote, "Sooo sooo sooo happy!!!! Love you two!!!"

After the surprising news on Ariana Grande's Instagram, People magazine cited that the pair are "excited" for another chapter in their lives.

"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled," a source revealed to the outlet.

Ariana, Dalton Secret Start

Back in May, the pint size pop star and Dalton made their first appearance as a couple in Grande's collaboration with Justin Bieber for their song "Stuck with U."

In the video, the "Bang Bang" singer was seen in her loungewear while the pair were slow dancing inside their bedroom.

Prior to Ariana Grande's engagement news, both the Florida-born artist and her beau went under the wraps and secretly dated while on quarantine.

In late March, TMZ broke the news that the 27-year-old singer was spotted in a PDA session with a mystery man, who was later was identified as Gomez.

Moreover, a source also shared to People that the brunette beauty wanted to keep her relationship as private as possible since she is really "happy."

"Ariana doesn't want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet," the sopurce explained.

High-Profile Real Estate Agent

Despite having a totally different background, the Southern California native is no stranger when it comes to meeting high profile celebrities. He works for a well known real estate company, Aaron Kirkman Group, and has been in the institution for five years.

Dalton Gomez's real estate clients also include Miley Cyrus and several celebrities.

In addition, Ariana Grande's boyfriend also "holds one of the largest rolodexes of A-list buyers and is already connecting many high profile deals across the city," per his company bio.

IG Official!

Although the pair are notoriously private about their lovelife, the "God is a Woman" hitmaker went Instagram official when they celebrated her 27th birthday.

On her social media, 5-foot-3 beauty posted a series of photos with her dog while the last snaps featured her cuddling her beau.

"Almost 27 :)" Grande captioned the post.

Social Media PDA Moments

Ariana likes to tease her fans with glimpses of her and Andy's sweet moments on Instagram.

Earlier this December, she posted some of private candid moments, including a snap of her dogs, some selfies, FaceTime chat with her grandmother, and their intimate moment together where she was seen kissing Gomez on the lips.

