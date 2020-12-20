Ellen Degeneres is now out and grocery shopping just two weeks after her COVID-19 diagnosis and subsequent quarantine.

Ellen DeGeneres' COVID-19 Recovery

Ellen was seen out shopping in California on Saturday after completing her COVID-19 quarantine.

She was spotted carrying a brown bag full of some home supplies after picking them up at Garde in Montecito, as reported by Daily Mail UK.

The host, 62, was careful with her and others' health and wore a mask on the shopping trip.

She spoke with another woman first before heading to her car and load it up with her groceries. Ellen was then seen talking to someone on her cellphone and removing her mask out of necessity.

The talk show host waswearing a very relaxed outfit--a simple polo, pants, and some comfy Birkenstock. She truly got lucky on this dreaded virus, she said so herself when asked.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Canceled?

A representative for DeGeneres told DailyMail.com on Sunday that on the duration of her infection, she was being tested regularly until she completed the prescribed period of quarantine.

The comedian and the host of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" revealed her positive COVID-19 test results on social media on December 10.

"Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now," DeGeneres said in a statement posted on her Twitter account.

As a result of her diagnosis, however, her show has been canceled for 2020.

Even though DeGeneres typically tapes episodes of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at least a whole day in advance, what was shown on December 10 show was a re-run of a previous episode. It was first shown back on October 15.

Sadly, the said episode coincided with the final day of the "12 Days of Giveaways," a really popular holiday promotional series of the show done annually.

This episode usually draws massive sponsors and good ratings, which has to be unfortunately canceled. It remains to be seen if there is a makeup gift-giving session in the works.

In a statement, a spokesperson for studio Telepictures said the company has paused production on the show until January, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Ellen DeGeneres' COVID-19 Symptoms Are No Joke

"Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines," DeGeneres wrote in her statement, wanting to make sure it's not her health that is the priority.

It seems that while the show had to be adjusted immediately after, its complete cancellation is highly unlikey since the host recovered quite well.

The host did write, "I'll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay safe and healthy," in her statement.

Just last week, DeGeneres made some health update to reassure her 92.3 million Instagram followers that she's doing fine despite the COVID-19 diagnosis.

In a video on her Instagram, the host thanked fans for their "well-wishes" and said that one unexpected symptom of this COVID-19 is severe back pain. Fortunately, she's doing alright.

What a year it has been for the host indeed, who has battled months of ridicule and bashing during the lockdown period of this pandemic.

