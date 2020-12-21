Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively are spending Christmas the way thousands of ordinary families have decided to do in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic--separate from their loved ones and low-key.

It's logical but bittersweet, especially for the kids.

Ryan Reynolds, Wife Decide Against Family Reunions

Gone, at least for this year, are the massively big reunions the Christmas season has become about annually. Who thought Christmas 2019 was the last time the whole family--relatives and all--could catch up?

At least this is the case for the Reynolds and the countless others who are choosing to prioritize health and safety over hugs and surprise gifts.

The "Deadpool" actor and father of three shared a sad message on his Instagram Story on Saturday, as reported by People Magazine.

The 44-year-old comic actor revealed that his immediate family will not be celebrating the holiday with them.

"My kids won't see their grandparents this year for Christmas. Or friends or aunts and uncles. It sucks," Reynolds wrote.

Ryan Reynolds' Instagram Story is usually full of fun vibes (where he roasts his wife Blake Lively all the time), but the post certainly had a sad feel to it. However, he was not asking for sympathy because he made sure everyone knows that it is the right thing to do.

"My hat's off to so many others doing the same," he added.

Reynolds and the former "Gossip Girl" actress, who got married in 2012 and proving to be one of Hollywood's most admirable married couples, share three daughters.

Ryan Reynolds' kids are still too young to be out and about in a pandemic, that's for sure. They are Inez, 4, James, 6, and Betty, just 14-month old.

Reynolds Have Gone Kardashian

Other well-known figures have announced scaled-down Christmas plans. For instance, the Kardashians have already announced that this year, they would not have their annual Christmas party. Their celebration usually gets big and elaborate, and quite a fanfare. But they are prioritizing health.

The Kardashians have canceled their annual Christmas Eve party for the first time in over 40 years. They have been having once since 1978.

Khloe Kardashian said so herself on December 7.

"The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though!," she tweeted after a fan asked her about it.

Khloe later posted that they all feel deep regret about the decision.

It was actually not expected of them. After all, even at the height of the pandemic, the family have been going about their business.

Both Kim Kardashian and Kendall jenner have thrown talked-about parties.

Back in October, Kim threw herself a mask-free 40th birthday party on a private island with her "inner circile," but some fans still thought that was too much and too irresponsible. Kim tweeted that she knew she was privileged and she was well-aware of what the world is going through, but that did not stop those who felt the family was tone-deaf and insensitive.

Khloe found herself defending her sister and the whole family against the social media backlash it ensued.

Then on October 31, Kendall threw a party too, this time to celebrate her 25th birthday. She had reportedly 100 people in attendance on the Harriet's rooftop in West Hollywood. Ironically, as a safety precuation against possible bashers (instead of against COVID-19), there were flyers warning people not to post photos of the event on their social media.

It's like the family missed the point of why people got mad about Kim's party.

Naturally, some people still posted about the party and of the funny flyers.

Christmas, however, is the time the family listened.

