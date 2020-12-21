Kim Kardashian has a pretty blessed year despite the pandemic. While she has made her donations throughout the year, she wants to further give back during this Christmas season.

Kim Kardashian's Twitter Surprise

The KKW Beauty founder announced on Monday that she is going to gift $500 each to 1,000 lucky people.

"Hey guys! It's the most wonderful time of the year," Kim tweeted. She then said even though the season should be festive, many are likely to be worried about how to celebrate it if they are struggling with funds.

"I know 2020 has been really hard and people are struggling, worried about how they're going to pay rent, put food on the table, or a gift under the tree for their kids," she added.

This is why she wanted to help a good number of people to have some funds to celebrate the holiday, knowing how meaningful of a season this is.

"I want to spread the love by sending $500 to 1000 people," she announced.

The reality TV star said that to qualify for a chance, fans should just reply with the hashtags $Cashtag and #KKWHoliday.

Thousands of appreciative fans commented how grateful they are for Kim's charitable act, regardless if they win or not. As of now, five hours after posting, the tweet has already gone viral with nearly 46,000 likes, 14,000 retweets, and 130,000 comments.

Some of those who commented and retweeted revealed how hard 2020 has been for them. Some detailed how unpaid loans, being pregnant, and being sick have derailed their Christmas plans.

Kim Kardashian Twitter: Fans Cry as They Received their $500

Three hours later after Kim Kardashian's Twitter announcement, some people have started to post that they have indeed received their $500. Lucky!

To say that it can be quite difficult for Kim to choose just 1000 is an understatement. Even if there is a random mechanism to do so, it will not be easy for one's heart to know that several others wanted to win but did not.

While it is impossible to hear them, the glee of those who have received their $500 and posted this for all to see is quite palpable. See some of the happy and grateful posts below! Crying emojis are all over!

OMG!! I never though t this would happen to me!!! Thank you soooo much❤️❤️❤️@KimKardashian 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vKCld5C1AJ — Vanessa C. (@Dellasings) December 21, 2020

Omg thank you so much @KimKardashian this will help so much pic.twitter.com/Es3trPDAk4 — Marny Shaffer (@madre_lovee) December 21, 2020

Kim Kardashian Trolled

This just shows how big of a heart Kanye West's wife has. She was just trolled a few days back for her Christmas decors, but this did not deter her from going out of her way to help some people celebrate the holidays.

After posting her decors for fans to see, many supposedly "Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans" trolled Kim Kardashian for her monotone Christmas decor. Some of the adjectives they threw in were "ugly" and "morgue-like," as reported by Screen Rant.

Kim Kardashian's net worth (900 Million) is by no means small, so she can certainly do the charitable act. But her good heart behind this cannot be discounted. Not all people with money are generous, after all.

