Kate Hudson refuses to let the weird year get her down. With Christmas around the corner, the actress made sure her house will have the festive cheer it needs by fostering not just one but two puppies!

Any pet lover would know how adding some furballs in the house can instantly liven and lighten ithings up. This is apparent in this Hudson move, which is just perfect for the holidays.

Getting more than one pet can be quite hectic and chaotic, but it is always worth it.

Kate Hudson Instagram Shows 2 Cute Bulldogs!

The "How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days" star shared the exciting news with her fans on Saturday, sharing snaps of the two cute additions to her family--one which already compose of her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and three kids, who are 17, 10, and 2, respectively (as reported by Hello Magazine).

With these additions, the family of five has now become a big family of seven, and Christmas would never be the same in their household. Kate Hudson's Instagram is usually a joy to check, but this latest post just made it even more worth it to visit.

Kate, in her cute Christmas pajamas (a week ahead of the actual holiday!) and novelty sunglasses, took to her IG account to share some snapshots of herself cuddling her two new Pit Bull puppies.

One of them is lighter in shade than the other, which coincidentally seemed to be more comfortable with the camera on his face.

The one with darker spots, however, looked more fidgety and clingy as the camera captured it in the middle, wiggling towards the actress' face to try and lick it.

Kate's caption not only announced the new additions to her family, but also left an important message to people to choose to adopt rather than buy.

"These little babies needed a home for a while over Christmas and I just couldn't say no. Best decision ever #firstfoster #pitbullsareangels #alwaysrescue," she wrote.\

Fans were quick to say how adorable her new pets are, with some praising her choice of pet to foster.

Kate Hudson Instagram Followers Are Happy For Her

According to her fellow dog lovers, pit bulls are great to care for, so adopting them is absolutely a good choice.

One commented, "We rescued three pits!! They are the absolute best."



Another seconded the motion, "We have two and I have never had a better dog than them. Pits rule! Sweet, big personality and great with my son! Great rescue choice."

Many also claimed that this fostering situation can actually become permanent because the actress would find it hard to return the dogs.

They claimed that bulldogs are often misinterpreted, but they are just some of the most lovable canines ever because they can truly cuddle and be loyal.

One fan was just happy to see Hudson give them something positive to see before the year ends. "Thank you for giving them positive press and publicity. Merry Christmas!," one fan wrote.

Kate Hudson's Pandemic Situation

It is apparent that even as the pandemic rages on, Kate is still able to keep her positive outlook in life alive despite the months that she had to quarantine with her boyfriend and kids and not go out.

Maybe because she's stuck with people she absolutely adores. Kate Hudson's kids, for one, are the absolute best in keeping her entertained. She once was interviewed about parenting where shared that she has strict rules for her children and does not negotiate on certain matters; however, her love for them is as freeflowing as it can be (via People Magazine).

In addition, while Danny Fujikawa is not yet Kate Hudson's husband, there's already an accepted notion that he's her man.

In an interview, the host asked her a personal question of whether her intimate life during the quarantine with Fujikawa has been good. Hudson gave an affirmative answer and said it's not really just the romantic moments that has been satisfying.

"I think it's even more than that," Hudson explained, per Entertainment Tonight. "I think it's positive for knowing that I'm with the right person."

The actress added that "there's nobody else I'd want to be quarantined with right now."

She described her boyfriend as simply the best.

